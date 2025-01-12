Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Stroman adds to deep Notre Dame safety corps

Jalen Stroman’s promising offseason in 2024 came unraveled in Virginia Tech’s Aug.31 season opener at Vanderbilt.

The 6-1, 200-pound safety suffered an injury in that game, a 34-27 loss to the Commodores, that wasn’t originally considered long-term. It turned out to be, and that was the last game that Stroman played in a Hokies uniform.

His next one will be with Notre Dame after signing with the Irish out of the transfer portal. Stroman first told On3's Kyle Kelly on Sunday.

The grad transfer form Bristow, Va.. and former Nokesville Patriot High two-way standout starts spring-semester classes on Monday, along with the rest of ND’s transfer class, 13 early enrolling freshmen and the players on the 2024 team who will be returning for 2025.

That transfer class, incidentally, grew significantly this weekend — doubling to eight with the additions of Stroman, Louisville grad transfer defensive tackle Jared Dawson, USC transfer defensive tackle Elijah Hughes and North Carolina grad transfer kicker Noah Burnette. The latter three all announced for the Irish on Saturday.