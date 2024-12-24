Notre Dame's WR run continues as clutch Wisconsin transfer Pauling commits

The optimum version of Will Pauling as a college receiver came during his junior year at Wisconsin and was marked by his ability to rise to the occasion. Relentlessly.

Not that there wasn’t statistical volume to go along with it.

But Notre Dame’s third transfer portal pickup of the offseason — and second for the wide receiver group in as many days — accounted for 27 third-down conversion catches in 2023 for the Badgers, the most in the Big Ten and third-most nationally.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Chicago product finished that season with 74 catches overall, 837 receiving yards and six TDs. Even as injuries slowed him this past season for a Badger offense that sputtered to a national ranking in total offense of 98th and fired coordinator Paul Longo 10 games into a 5-7 season, Pauling still managed to lead Wisconsin in receptions with 42.

That came over 10 games, as did his 407 receiving yards and three scores. And that’s 26 catches more than junior C.J. Williams had for the Badgers this season.