Offseason injury will keep Notre Dame DE Jordan Botelho sidelined

Notre Dame defensive end Jordan Botelho, left, will miss more time this season due to injury. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Notre Dame football’s depth at defensive end will be test again in the 2025 season. The Irish will be without their most experience edge defender to start the season after Jordan Botelho suffered a pectoral injury that required surgery last week, a source confirmed with Inside ND Sports. Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily broke the news of Botelho’s injury on Friday. Botelho’s injury occurred in offseason training away from Notre Dame’s campus, Freeman reported. His expected recovery timeline is roughly four months. Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah needed close to five months to return from a pectoral injury last season. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

More Content

Botelho was spotted on Notre Dame’s campus Friday wearing a sling supporting his left arm. He chose to return to Notre Dame for a sixth season after a ruptured patellar tendon cut his 2024 season short just three games into it. The 6-foot-3, 261-pound Botelho accumulated 77 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in the first 50 games of his career in five seasons. Botelho, who was in line to return for the start of next season with good progress on his knee rehab, will now be sidelined for more than a year since his last game appearance in a 66-7 win over Purdue on Sept. 14. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman revealed last month that the Irish defense will rely less on two different kinds of defensive ends in coordinator Chris Ash’s scheme. Notre Dame wants its defensive ends to be versatile to play to the field or to the boundary and have the ability to drop in coverage, which was typically reserved for the vyper end position that Botelho played rather than the field end. The Irish developed significant depth at defensive end last season due to the absence of Botelho and then-sophomore Boubacar Traore, who also suffered a season-ending knee injury (torn ACL/LCL) in September. Notre Dame’s 2025 roster will include a trio of defensive ends who played more than 350 defensive snaps last season: seniors Junior Tuihalamaka and Joshua Burnham and sophomore Bryce Young. Tuihalamaka made 49 tackles, three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in his first three seasons with the Irish. Burnham also recorded 49 tackles, three sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 28 games across three seasons. Young tallied 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss last season. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD