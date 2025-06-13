Watch: Recruits arrive for Notre Dame's first official visits of 2026 class

Watch recruits arrive for Notre Dame's first official visits in the 2026 recruiting cycle on June 13, 2025.
The recruits captured in this video are QB commit Noah Grubbs, RB commits Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton, WR commit Dylan Faison, WR targets Kaydon Finley and Brayden Robinson, TE targets Preston Fryzel and Evan Jacobson, OL commits Sullivan Garvin, Ben Nichols, Tyler Merrill and Gregory Patrick, OT target Grayson McKeogh, DT commit Tiki Hola, LB commit Thomas Davis Jr., CB commit Chaston Smith, DB commit Ayden Pouncey, DB target Nick Reddish, DB target Joey O'Brien and CB target Khary Adams.
Thumbnail photo credit: Tyler James, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Kaydon Finley