SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Eric Goins once passed on using his final season of NCAA eligibility. After four seasons at The Citadel as a kicker and punter, the first of which he redshirted, Goins felt a stronger pull to serve his country than to play one more season of college football and make a longshot run a professional football career. That’s why Goins ended up at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, S.C., that doesn’t require military service, in the first place. He was inspired to serve by his older brother Ray, who attended Army West Point, became a field artillery officer and remains in the reserves on a path to being a Catholic Priest and military chaplain. The Goins brothers had grandfathers who served and cousins who enlisted as well. “Just seeing their example,” Eric Goins said of his inspiration. “Just seeing if there’s something that’s worth protecting or doing your part to make it better for other people and you have the ability to do it, then you should do it. That was my thought process at the time when I first decided in high school that I wanted to be in the military as well.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTczNDgwMTQ1MyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement