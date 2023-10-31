The College Football Playoff rankings still matter for Notre Dame this season even though the Irish will not be finishing among the top four.

Notre Dame will likely need to be ranked among the top 10 in the final ranking on Dec. 3 in order to receive a bid to one of the New Year’s Six bowls. That’s because the CFP selection committee also picks the at-large selections for those bowls. Notre Dame’s most likely destination, if included in the top 10, would be the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 30.

In the first of six weekly rankings releases, the CFP committee slated Notre Dame (7-2) at No. 15 on Tuesday. Three Notre Dame opponents also made the top 25: No. 1 Ohio State (8-0), No. 13 Louisville (7-1) and No. 20 USC (7-2).

