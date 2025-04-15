WSBT Video: What to do at QB for Notre Dame and more spring game takeaways

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports anchor Bennett Wise to discuss how the Notre Dame football team should evolve following Saturday's 94th Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. That includes who should be the top two QB starting candidates moving forward, how to deal with the upcoming transfer portal window, and who among some of the younger Irish players around the QBs might develop in the weeks and months ahead.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and sports director Pete Byrne or Bennett Wise airs weekly during the season and during the College Football Playoff and intermittently during the offseason on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr (13) and the Irish offense.