No. 12 Notre Dame (7-2) lambasted Pitt on Saturday, 58-7, and will head to Clemson (4-4) on Saturday (12 p.m. EDT on ABC) for a matchup that’s lost a lot of luster over the past month.

But it’s still an important one for the Irish as they try to win out and put themselves in position for a New Year’s Six bowl. That’s why the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuedsay night will have some importance for Notre Dame.

To help dissect Notre Dame’s postseason possibilities, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited Jerry Palm of CBS Sports onto this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Palm, CBS Sports’ College Football Playoff expert and bracketologist, discusses the biggest debates in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings, if Michigan should be impacted by the sign-stealing investigation, if it's feasible for Notre Dame to make the top 10 by the end of the regular season, his Pop-Tarts Bowl projection for the Irish, ND's résumé of wins and losses, what should be expected from a 12-team playoff, if Louisville or USC is more likely to finish strong and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (19:41).

