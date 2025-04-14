Football Never Sleeps: Reasons to be excited about ND from Blue-Gold Game

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss what they saw in the Blue-Gold Game that should lead to good things for Notre Dame football this fall, the biggest questions left unanswered this spring, expectations for the upcoming transfer portal window and the latest in recruiting on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They also answered questions live from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured (closest from right to left): Leonard Moore, Christian Gray, Jevaughn Codlin and Adon Shuler