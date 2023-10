Two days after the Notre Dame football team romped over Pittsburgh, 58-7, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman announced on Monday that his team's leading receiver, junior tight end Mitchell Evans, had been lost for the season with a torn ACL. WSBT 22 sports director Pete Byrne and Inside ND Sports co-publisher Eric Hansen explore how the AP 12th-ranked Irish (7-2) move forward without Evans, as well as the matchups for Saturday's key road game at struggling-but-dangerous Clemson (4-4).

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season.