Notre Dame football injury report: JD Bertrand, DJ Brown cleared to return
Marcus Freeman had a healthy dose of good news to share on the injury front for No. 9 Notre Dame football (4-0) during the head coach's weekly Monday press conference.
Starting linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) and starting safety DJ Brown (hamstring) will be back in action for Saturday's game against No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC) after missing Saturday's 41-17 victory over Central Michigan.
Starting tight end Mitchell Evans, who also missed the CMU game, isn't as far along in the concussion protocol as Bertrand, but Freeman said he expects him to be back for Saturday.
Backup defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, who has been sidelined since the season opener with a knee injury, will return to practice on Tuesday, Freeman said. If all goes well for Rubio this week, he'll be able to play Saturday as well. Rubio has been recovering from an arthroscopic surgery on his knee.
Sophomore tight end Eli Raridon, who dressed for Saturday's game, won't be available to play once again. The Irish have been taking their time in bring Raridon back from a second ACL tear in his right knee. The injuries occurred in December 2021 and October 2022.
