Marcus Freeman had a healthy dose of good news to share on the injury front for No. 9 Notre Dame football (4-0) during the head coach's weekly Monday press conference.

Starting linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) and starting safety DJ Brown (hamstring) will be back in action for Saturday's game against No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC) after missing Saturday's 41-17 victory over Central Michigan.

Starting tight end Mitchell Evans, who also missed the CMU game, isn't as far along in the concussion protocol as Bertrand, but Freeman said he expects him to be back for Saturday.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS