The walk back from Notre Dame Stadium to Dunne Hall took longer for Obioha Onwuanibe than the entire fourth quarter of Saturday's 41-17 Irish victory over Central Michigan lasted. That's because Onwuanibe, who goes by "Obi," became a video board star during that fourth quarter. So much so that he was repeatedly stopped for autographs and photographs due to his newfound celebrity on his hour-long walk back to his dorm. "A little kid came up to me with a football," Onwuanibe said Sunday, "and his parents said, 'Can you sign it for him?' I was like, 'OK.'"

Onwuanibe, a junior computer science major from Laurel, Md., gained fame by sticking to the same traditions he's been doing since his freshman year in the student section. As is customary for Dunne Hall residents, Onwuanibe took his shirt off for "Fourth Quarter Skins." No matter the weather, shirts come off during the fourth quarter for the men of Dunne Hall. The Notre Dame Stadium video board production crew found Onwuanibe during a break in the fourth quarter, and he delighted the crowd by swinging his shirt in a circle over his head. It wasn't Onwuanibe's first appearance on the stadium video board during his Notre Dame career, but it was his first time shirtless on the big screen. "Then it panned to someone else," Onwuanibe said. "I was like, 'OK, that was fun while it lasted.' So, I started to rest my arm. Next thing I know, I'm back on the video board. Then I was like, 'OK, I got to go even bigger now.'" The crowd cheered as Onwuanibe exuded so much energy. But what happened next was even more unexpected. The crowd started booing when anyone else was shown on the video board. Onwuanibe didn't realize what was happening at first. He looked to the video board and didn't see anyone doing something that would prompt boos. Then he looked to the field to find nothing boo-worthy either. Then one of the production crew members pointed to Onwuanibe to let him know the crowd just wanted more of him. "Every time they tried to go away, everybody started booing," Onwuanibe said. "So they had to come back to me."

