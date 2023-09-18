News More News
Kickoff time set for Notre Dame football game at Duke

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, saw his team lose its season opener at Duke earlier this season.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, saw his team lose its season opener at Duke earlier this season. (Ken Ruinard-USA Today Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Notre Dame football will play in prime time the next two Saturdays.

First, the No. 9 Irish (4-0) will host No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) this Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EDT with the game televised on NBC. The following Saturday (Sept. 30), Notre Dame will head to No. 18 Duke (3-0) in Durham, N.C., to play at 7:30 p.m. EDT once again. That game will be televised on ABC, as announced Monday.

Duke, led by former ND defensive coordinator Mike Elko, opened its season with a 28-7 upset of then-No. 9 Clemson on Sept. 4. Notre Dame won its last game at Duke in 2019 by a 38-7 margin.



2023 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time (ET)/Result TV

Aug. 26

vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland

W, 42-3

NBC

Sept. 2

TENNESSEE STATE

W, 56-3

NBC

Sept. 9

at NC State

W, 45-24

ABC

Sept. 16

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

W, 41-17

Peacock

Sept. 23

OHIO STATE

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 30

at Duke

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Oct. 7

at Louisville

TBA

TBA

Oct. 14

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 21

Bye Week



Oct. 28

PITTSBURGH

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 4

at Clemson

TBA

ABC

Nov. 11

Bye Week



Nov. 18

WAKE FOREST

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 25

at Stanford

TBA

TBA
A breakdown of Notre Dame's 2023 schedule.



{{ article.author_name }}