Kickoff time set for Notre Dame football game at Duke
Notre Dame football will play in prime time the next two Saturdays.
First, the No. 9 Irish (4-0) will host No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) this Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EDT with the game televised on NBC. The following Saturday (Sept. 30), Notre Dame will head to No. 18 Duke (3-0) in Durham, N.C., to play at 7:30 p.m. EDT once again. That game will be televised on ABC, as announced Monday.
Duke, led by former ND defensive coordinator Mike Elko, opened its season with a 28-7 upset of then-No. 9 Clemson on Sept. 4. Notre Dame won its last game at Duke in 2019 by a 38-7 margin.
---------------------------------------------------------------
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)/Result
|TV
|
Aug. 26
|
vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland
|
W, 42-3
|
NBC
|
Sept. 2
|
TENNESSEE STATE
|
W, 56-3
|
NBC
|
Sept. 9
|
at NC State
|
W, 45-24
|
ABC
|
Sept. 16
|
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|
W, 41-17
|
Peacock
|
Sept. 23
|
OHIO STATE
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 30
|
at Duke
|
7:30 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Oct. 7
|
at Louisville
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Oct. 14
|
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 21
|
Bye Week
|
|
|
Oct. 28
|
PITTSBURGH
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 4
|
at Clemson
|
TBA
|
ABC
|
Nov. 11
|
Bye Week
|
|
|
Nov. 18
|
WAKE FOREST
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 25
|
at Stanford
|
TBA
|
TBA
---------------------------------------------------------------
