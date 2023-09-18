The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Knight made the commitment prior to a planned visit to Notre Dame this weekend for the Ohio State game. The Irish hosted 2025 four-star quarterback Bear Bachmeier , who they offered in July, for an unofficial visit this past weekend. But with Bachmeier leaving campus without a commitment, he left the door open for Knight to make his move.

Deuce Knight , the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2025 class per Rivals, announced his commitment to Notre Dame. He chose the Irish over of Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn and others.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Rivals ranks Knight as the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

"Deuce Knight is a dynamic playmaker behind center with the ability to change the game as a passer and rusher," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson. "The lanky southpaw features a big arm that pushes the ball down the field to pair with his dangerous skill set outside of the pocket. Knight throws with accuracy and precision to each level of the field as he delivers passes to receiver on time and in stride. His best football is still ahead of him, making him one of the more exciting prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The Irish offered Knight on St. Patrick's Day earlier this year as part of Notre Dame's "Pot of Gold Day" event. He visited Notre Dame's campus in April and returned in July as the two sides continued to show mutual interest.

Knight developed relationships with multiple members of Notre Dame's staff: head coach Marcus Freeman, quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and director of recruiting Chad Bowden.

“First off, their energy that they bring," Knight told Inside ND Sports in July of why he liked the Irish coaching staff. "You got Chad, Coach Freeman, Coach Gino, Coach Parker. They bring a lot of energy to recruiting. You can’t just go play for somebody that's a dead personality that's going to make you not want to be there. So, first off the energy.

"And then just how they’re recruiting. It’s like full force. It’s not just Coach Gino. He's the quarterback coach. It’s not just him recruiting me. Coach Parker, Coach Freeman. I talk to Coach Freeman more than any head coach right now. I was just on the phone with him last week and he was in Hawaii. That’s crazy. Chad, he’s going to make sure he talks to me almost every day. It’s crazy.”

Prior to his junior season, Knight transferred from Lucedale (Miss.) George County to Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy. He made an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Sept. 3, but he's since returned home to Mississippi after playing just three games at Lipscomb Academy.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE