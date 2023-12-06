Notre Dame football added another four-star recruit to its 2024 class on Wednesday. Not because the Irish landed another commitment from a prospect. But because Rivals upgraded offensive tackle commit Styles Prescod from his three-star rating. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Prescod received the ratings bump after finishing his senior season at Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern. The Royals finished 9-3 with a sectional championship in the IHSAA's highest classification, 6A. The season ended with a 24-21 loss to Westfield (11-2) in a regional championship. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

