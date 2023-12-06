Notre Dame football commit Styles Prescod receives four-star rating
Notre Dame football added another four-star recruit to its 2024 class on Wednesday.
Not because the Irish landed another commitment from a prospect. But because Rivals upgraded offensive tackle commit Styles Prescod from his three-star rating.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Prescod received the ratings bump after finishing his senior season at Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern. The Royals finished 9-3 with a sectional championship in the IHSAA's highest classification, 6A. The season ended with a 24-21 loss to Westfield (11-2) in a regional championship.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
Chat Transcript: Talk Notre Dame Football with Eric Hansen
What you should know about Notre Dame's mid-week transfer portal visitors
What's next in the compelling journey of Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts?
Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame WR Chris Tyree commits to Virginia
Notre Dame football depth chart projection heading into Sun Bowl game
---------------------------------------------------------------
Prescod, who committed to Notre Dame in June, helped pave the way for an offense that averaged six yards per carry with 2,598 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns and threw for 1,429 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions.
While playing left tackle, Prescod showed off the athleticism and strength that Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph covets. Prescod plays with quick feet, powerful hands and always seems to be looking for someone to block.
When Rivals previously updated its ratings and rankings in August, Prescod was labeled a three-star recruit and the No. 63 offensive tackle in the 2024 class. Rivals national recruiting analyst team moved him up Wednesday to a four-star rating and the No. 29 offensive tackle in the class.
Prescod wasn't included in the updated Rivals250 published Tuesday. Only 14 offensive tackles made the list of the top 250 overall prospects in the 2024 class.
Rivals updated all of its offensive position rankings Wednesday. The three other Notre Dame offensive commits to move up in their position rankings were included in Tuesday's Rivals250: Guerby Lambert up one spot as the No. 3 offensive tackle, Cam Williams up one spot as the No. 9 wide receiver and Kedren Young up two spots as the No. 16 running back.
Three Notre Dame offensive commits remained in the same spot at their positions: quarterback CJ Carr, running back Aneyas Williams and tight end Jack Larsen. Four others dropped: offensive guard Peter Jones, wide receiver Micah Gilbert, offensive tackle Anthonie Knapp and wide receiver Logan Saldate. Knapp is Notre Dame's only offensive commit with a three-star rating.
Notre Dame has 11 total commitments in the updated Rivals250 for the 2024 class. Newly minted five-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is Notre Dame's highest-ranked commitment at No. 21 overall.
The complete defensive position rankings will be updated Thursday by Rivals. Notre Dame's 2024 class in ranked No. 5 in the Rivals recruiting team rankings as of Wednesday afternoon.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports