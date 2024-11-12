Notre Dame football climbs two spots to No. 8 in latest CFP rankings

Did Notre Dame’s 52-3 waxing of Florida State on Saturday night refract the eye test when it comes to the College Football Playoff?

It’s not quite that simple, given nothing regarding the CFP rankings happens in a vacuum. But what is definitive is the Irish find themselves in the No. 8 spot in the second set of rankings, unveiled on Tuesday night between men’s college basketball games on ESPN.

Notre Dame debuted at No. 10 last week. The Irish had climbed in both of the traditional polls on Sunday following tied for the most lopsided loss imposed on the Seminoles in their history, from No. 10 to No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 8 to No. 7 in the coaches poll.

And the CFP selection committee was in step with that movement.