Remembering coach Gerry Faust's legacy on Notre Dame football

The legacy that Gerry Faust left on Notre Dame football feels as unfinished as it is uncomplicated.

If only he could have benefited from the early growing pains coaching at ND in the early 1980s instead of them getting bigger and scarier as time wore on, perhaps Notre Dame football history would have eventually loved him back.

His hiring became a cautionary tale, plucking a mega-successful high school coach and plugging him into a job that required a much different résumé. His class in handling the aftermath of his dismissal after five seasons, in 1985, and perpetually until his death on Monday at age 89 deserves equal billing.

Faust’s family released a statement via social media confirming his passing:

“It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Gerry Faust, loving husband, father, grandfather and coach who dedicated his life to his family, his faith and the teams and players he coached.

“Throughout an extraordinary life driven by unwavering and deep devotion to his Catholic faith, he was a beloved mentor to countless young men both on and off the playing field. His work ethic, optimism, leadership and humility were legendary.”