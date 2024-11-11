Published Nov 11, 2024
Notre Dame football injury report: Howard Cross III will miss Virginia game
Tyler James  •  InsideNDSports
Notre Dame football will be without nose tackle Howard Cross III for Saturday's game against Virginia. Head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday that Cross will remain sidelined with a left ankle injury he suffered in the 52-3 win over Florida State this past weekend.

Freeman was encouraged that the injury would not keep Cross sidelined for long as Notre Dame approaches the end of the regular season in November.

Cross, a graduate senior, recorded 23 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in the first nine games this season.

Notre Dame have three players listed as questionable for Saturday's game: punt returner Max Hurleman, running back Devyn Ford and defensive end Loghan Thomas.

Freshman quarterback CJ Carr continues to be sidelined with a right elbow injury.

Notre Dame has lost five starters to season-ending injuries this year: cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hip), vyper Jordan Botelho (knee), center Ashton Craig (knee), left tackle Charles Jagusah (shoulder) and vyper Boubacar Traore (knee).

Notre Dame previously declared many other players out for the season: walk-on CB Marty Auer (knee), walk-on DL Quentin Autry (shoulder), S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), walk-on CB Charles Du (shoulder), LB Kahanu Kia (knee), RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee), OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) and CB Chance Tucker (knee).

This story will be updated.

