Notre Dame football injury report: Howard Cross III will miss Virginia game

Notre Dame football will be without nose tackle Howard Cross III for Saturday's game against Virginia. Head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday that Cross will remain sidelined with a left ankle injury he suffered in the 52-3 win over Florida State this past weekend.

Freeman was encouraged that the injury would not keep Cross sidelined for long as Notre Dame approaches the end of the regular season in November.

Cross, a graduate senior, recorded 23 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in the first nine games this season.

