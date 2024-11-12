Four-star LB Thomas Davis Jr. commits to Notre Dame football's 2026 class

Four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr., a 2026 recruit, announced his commitment to Notre Dame. (Photo by Sam Spiegelman)

The momentum from Notre Dame football's big recruiting weekend carried into Tuesday when four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. announced his commitment to the Irish. Davis, who Rivals ranks as the No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 119 overall prospect in the 2026 class, made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame for Saturday's 52-3 win over Florida State. It was Davis' first time attending a Notre Dame home game. "I had a great time experiencing the first game I’ve been to in South Bend," Davis told Inside ND Sports. "Overall, I was excited to see the team beat Florida State. I had a great time talking with coaches and hanging out with some recruits and friends as well."