That safety’s name is Daryl Morrison . And his son, Notre Dame junior cornerback Benjamin Morrison , is the name on the 2024 Irish football roster creating the most buzz in anticipation of how the 2025 NFL Draft may shape up.

The last time Notre Dame had a cornerback come off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft, a safety from Arizona in that same 1993 draft went five rounds later than Irish All-American Tom Carter .

Looking at five “way too early” mock drafts, published since the 2024 draft ended Saturday evening, along with Pro Football Focus’ Top 50 draft prospects for 2025, Morrison shows up in the first round in every one of them.

And anywhere from No. 4 (Associated Press) to 18 (CBSSports.com and Sports Illustrated). PFF and USA Today project him No. 8, while The Sporting News has the 6-foot, 186-pounder 13th.

Carter was selected by Washington as the No. 17 overall pick back in 1993. No Notre Dame cornerback has been drafted earlier than the third round since, including unanimous All-American Shane Walton (fifth round, 2003) and consensus All-American Julian Love (fourth, 2019).

PFF’s Max Chadwick has four Notre Dame players in his Top 50 for 2025. Following Morrison are tight end Mitchell Evans (33), nose guard Howard Cross III (37) and safety Xavier Watts (41).

The Sporting News published both a top 50 and a mock. Cross (21), defensive tackle Rylie Mills (40) and Watts (48) join Morrison in TSN’s top 50.

Seven players, led by first-rounder Joe Alt, were selected in the three-day, seven-round 2024 draft. Three others were signed Saturday as undrafted free agents — quarterback Sam Hartman (Washington), kicker Spencer Shrader (Indianapolis) and defensive back Thomas Harper (L.A. Chargers), while long snapper Michael Vinson received an invite to the Colts’ minicamp.

Former Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason is the Colts’ special teams coordinator.

Linebacker Bo Bauer, who last played for the Irish in 2022, signed a rookie free-agent contract with Washington after getting passed on last draft cycle as he continued to recover from a knee injury. He spent that past year training as a long snapper.