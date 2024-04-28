2025 four-star DB Dallas Golden announces Notre Dame commitment
Notre Dame football added to its top-ranked 2025 recruiting class on Sunday.
Roughly three months after visiting for junior day, 2025 four-star and Rivals250 cornerback Dallas Golden verbally committed to the Irish in a post on X/Twitter.
Golden, who attends Tampa Berkeley Prep, reported 39 total offers in his recruitment and chose the Irish over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Per Rivals, Golden is the No. 15 cornerback and No. 147 overall player in the 2025 class.
"Dallas Golden is one of the premier two-way prospects in the state of Florida's class of 2025," Rivals National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. told Inside ND Sports. "While he is truly dynamic and a Saturday candidate at either running back or wide receiver, he is most natural working in the secondary with his combination of instincts and athleticism."
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Golden was primarily recruited by head coach Marcus Freeman, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and safeties coach Chris O'Leary before O'Leary left in February to join the Los Angeles Chargers' coaching staff.
Golden is Notre Dame's 20th commitment in the 2025 class, ranked No. 1 by Rivals, and the eighth recruit in the class ranked within the Rivals250.
As a junior, Golden led Berkely Prep to an FHSAA Class 2A state championship and finished with nine tackles, five interceptions and four pass breakups. Golden also played quarterback, running back and wide receiver, and totaled 1,872 total scrimmage yards while being responsible for 25 touchdowns.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports