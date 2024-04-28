Notre Dame football added to its top-ranked 2025 recruiting class on Sunday.

Roughly three months after visiting for junior day, 2025 four-star and Rivals250 cornerback Dallas Golden verbally committed to the Irish in a post on X/Twitter.

Golden, who attends Tampa Berkeley Prep, reported 39 total offers in his recruitment and chose the Irish over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Per Rivals, Golden is the No. 15 cornerback and No. 147 overall player in the 2025 class.

"Dallas Golden is one of the premier two-way prospects in the state of Florida's class of 2025," Rivals National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. told Inside ND Sports. "While he is truly dynamic and a Saturday candidate at either running back or wide receiver, he is most natural working in the secondary with his combination of instincts and athleticism."