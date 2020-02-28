Notre Dame 3-2-1 O-Line Analysis: Observations, Questions & Prediction
Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.
That will be the lone session until Tuesday, March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.
Our position-by-position preview continues with the offensive line.
Spring Scholarship Breakdown (16)
Numbers in parentheses after each player indicates years of eligibility remaining.
Offensive Tackles (7)
Fifth-Year Senior — Liam Eichenberg (1)
Last year Eichenberg was listed 6-6, 305
Seniors — Robert Hainsey (1) & Josh Lugg (2)
Last year Hainsey was listed 6-5, 295 and Lugg 6-7, 307
Junior — Cole Mabry (3)
Last year listed 6-5, 286
Sophomores — Quinn Carroll (4) & Andrew Kristofic (4)
Last year Carroll was listed 6-7, 305 and Kristofic 6-5, 280
Freshman — Tosh Baker (4)
Listed 6-7, 283
Guards/Centers (10)
Fifth-Year Senior —Tommy Kraemer (1)
Last year listed 6-6, 319
Seniors—Aaron Banks (2), Dillan Gibbons (2) & Colin Grunhard (2)
Last year Banks was listed 6-6, 326, Gibbons 6-4, 305 and Grunhard 6-1, 289
Juniors—John Dirksen (3) & Jarrett Patterson (3)
Last year Dirksen was listed 6-5, 309 and Patterson 6-5, 300
Sophomores—Zeke Correll (4), John Olmstead (4) & Hunter Spears (4)
Last year Correll was listed at 6-3, 270, Olmstead 6-5, 280 and Spears 6-4, 303
Freshmen—Michael Carmody (4)
Listed 6-6, 292
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news