Notre Dame 3-2-1 O-Line Analysis: Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.

That will be the lone session until Tuesday, March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.

Our position-by-position preview continues with the offensive line.

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS


Everyone who started the first two months of last season along the offensive line, before injuries, returns in 2020.
Spring Scholarship Breakdown (16)

Numbers in parentheses after each player indicates years of eligibility remaining.


Offensive Tackles (7)

Fifth-Year Senior — Liam Eichenberg (1)

Last year Eichenberg was listed 6-6, 305

Seniors — Robert Hainsey (1) & Josh Lugg (2)

Last year Hainsey was listed 6-5, 295 and Lugg 6-7, 307

Junior — Cole Mabry (3)

Last year listed 6-5, 286

Sophomores — Quinn Carroll (4) & Andrew Kristofic (4)

Last year Carroll was listed 6-7, 305 and Kristofic 6-5, 280

Freshman — Tosh Baker (4)

Listed 6-7, 283


Guards/Centers (10)

Fifth-Year Senior —Tommy Kraemer (1)

Last year listed 6-6, 319

Seniors—Aaron Banks (2), Dillan Gibbons (2) & Colin Grunhard (2)

Last year Banks was listed 6-6, 326, Gibbons 6-4, 305 and Grunhard 6-1, 289

Juniors—John Dirksen (3) & Jarrett Patterson (3)

Last year Dirksen was listed 6-5, 309 and Patterson 6-5, 300

Sophomores—Zeke Correll (4), John Olmstead (4) & Hunter Spears (4)

Last year Correll was listed at 6-3, 270, Olmstead 6-5, 280 and Spears 6-4, 303

Freshmen—Michael Carmody (4)

Listed 6-6, 292


