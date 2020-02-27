Notre Dame 3-2-1 Tight Ends Analysis: Observations, Questions & Prediction
Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.
That will be the lone session until Tuesday, March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15.
The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.
Our position-by-position preview continues with the tight ends.
Spring Scholarship Breakdown (5)
Numbers in parentheses indicate years of eligibility remaining.
Senior — Brock Wright (1)
Listed at 6-4 ½, 246
Juniors — George Takacs (3) and Tommy Tremble (3)
Takacs is listed at 6-6, 247, and Tremble 6-3, 235.
Sophomores — None
Freshmen — Kevin Bauman (4) and Michael Mayer (4)
Bauman is listed at 6-4, 226 and Mayer 6-5, 234. Neither frosh is an early entrant and both will enroll in June.
