Notre Dame 3-2-1 Tight Ends Analysis: Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.

That will be the lone session until Tuesday, March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15.

The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.

Our position-by-position preview continues with the tight ends.

Four of Tommy Tremble's 16 catches last season as a sophomore resulted in touchdowns.
Four of Tommy Tremble's 16 catches last season as a sophomore resulted in touchdowns. (Andris Visockis)

Spring Scholarship Breakdown (5)

Numbers in parentheses indicate years of eligibility remaining.


Senior Brock Wright (1)

Listed at 6-4 ½, 246

Juniors — George Takacs (3) and Tommy Tremble (3)

Takacs is listed at 6-6, 247, and Tremble 6-3, 235.

Sophomores None

Freshmen — Kevin Bauman (4) and Michael Mayer (4)

Bauman is listed at 6-4, 226 and Mayer 6-5, 234. Neither frosh is an early entrant and both will enroll in June.


{{ article.author_name }}