{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 11:48:37 -0600') }} football

Notre Dame Quarterbacks, 3-2-1: Numbers, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi
Senior Editor

Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.

Oddly, that will be the lone session until Tuesday March 17 because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.

Our position by position preview begins with quarterback.

Ian Book will be the first three-year starting quarterback in head coach Brian Kelly's 11 seasons.
Ian Book will be the first three-year starting quarterback in head coach Brian Kelly's 11 seasons. (James Gilbert)

Spring Scholarship Breakdown (3)

5th-Year Senior: Ian Book (1) — 6-0, 212

Senior: None

Junior: None

Sophomore: Brendon Clark (4) — 6-2, 217

Freshman: Drew Pyne (4) — 6-0, 181

Note: The senior and junior classes are empty because senior Avery Davis has shifted positions numerous times, most recently to running back, while junior Phil Jurkovec transferred this January to Boston College.


