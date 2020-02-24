Notre Dame Quarterbacks, 3-2-1: Numbers, Questions & Prediction
Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.
Oddly, that will be the lone session until Tuesday March 17 because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.
Our position by position preview begins with quarterback.
Spring Scholarship Breakdown (3)
5th-Year Senior: Ian Book (1) — 6-0, 212
Senior: None
Junior: None
Sophomore: Brendon Clark (4) — 6-2, 217
Freshman: Drew Pyne (4) — 6-0, 181
Note: The senior and junior classes are empty because senior Avery Davis has shifted positions numerous times, most recently to running back, while junior Phil Jurkovec transferred this January to Boston College.
