3-2-1 Notre Dame Running Backs: Observations, Questions & Prediction
Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.
That will be the lone session until Tuesday March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15.
The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.
Our position by position preview continues with the running backs.
Spring Scholarship Breakdown (6)
Seniors: Jafar Armstrong (2) — 6-1, 220 & Avery Davis (2) — 5-11, 202
Juniors: C’Bo Flemister (3) — 5-11, 200 & Jahmir Smith (3) — 5-11, 205
Sophomore: Kyren Williams (4) —5-9, 205
Freshman: Chris Tyree (4)— 5-9 1/2, 179
Number in parentheses denotes years of eligibility remaining.
Note: Current senior Mick Assaf also was put on scholarship for the spring semester.
