{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 11:37:57 -0600') }} football

3-2-1 Notre Dame Running Backs: Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi
Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.

That will be the lone session until Tuesday March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15.

The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.

Our position by position preview continues with the running backs.

Senior Jafar Armstrong is the top career returning running back, but has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.
Spring Scholarship Breakdown (6)

Seniors: Jafar Armstrong (2) — 6-1, 220 & Avery Davis (2) — 5-11, 202

Juniors: C’Bo Flemister (3) — 5-11, 200 & Jahmir Smith (3) — 5-11, 205

Sophomore: Kyren Williams (4) —5-9, 205

Freshman: Chris Tyree (4)— 5-9 1/2, 179

Number in parentheses denotes years of eligibility remaining.

Note: Current senior Mick Assaf also was put on scholarship for the spring semester.

