3-2-1 Notre Dame Receivers Analysis: Numbers, Questions & Prediction
Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.
That will be the lone session until Tuesday March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15.
The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.
Our position by position preview continues with the wide receivers. Numbers in parentheses indicate years of eligibility remaining
Spring Scholarship Breakdown (12)
Fifth-Year Senior — Ben Skowronek (1) & Javon McKinley (1)
Skowronek is listed at 6-4, 215 and McKinley 6-2, 220
Senior—Isaiah Robertson (2)
Listed at 6-1 ½, 204
Juniors — Kevin Austin (3), Micah Jones (3), Lawrence Keys III (3), Braden Lenzy (3) & Joe Wilkins Jr. (3)
Austin is listed at 6-2, 210, Jones 6-4 ½, 219, Keys 5-10, 173, Lenzy 5-11, 180 and Wilkins 6-1 1/2, 194
Sophomore— Kendall Abdur-Rahman(4).
Abdur-Rahman is listed at 5-11 ½, 189
Freshmen: Jay Brunelle (4), Jordan Johnson (4) & Xavier Watts (4)
Brunelle is listed at 6-1 ½, 201, Johnson 6-2, 180 and Watts 5-11, 185
Note: Freshman Johnson is not an early entrant like his classmates Brunelle and Watts, but will enroll in June.
