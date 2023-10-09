And one Irish head coach Marcus Freeman didn’t have a suitable answer for on Monday, 36 hours after a calamitous 33-20 loss to the host Cardinals that effectively eliminated Notre Dame from playoff contention more than three weeks before the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal of the season, on Halloween night.

But the first sack he’s given up in in 28 career starts to date on Saturday night may have been part of the collateral damage of the questionable tactic.

Alt still wound up as Notre Dame’s top performer, offensively or defensively, per Pro Football Focus’ film grades, and with elite pass-blocking and run-blocking grades. The rest of the offensive line, which was subject to personnel rotations at three positions and an injury replacement at a fourth, struggled.

Sophomore Billy Schrauth rotated in at both guard spots, for juniors Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler. Andrew Kristofic temporarily replaced starting grad senior center Zeke Correll. Later, senior Tosh Baker spelled junior right tackle Blake Fisher to finish the game after Fisher suffered a hand injury that Freeman does not expect to affect him for Saturday’s fourth consecutive night game and fourth straight top 25 matchup, against No. 10 USC (6-0).

Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is 7:30 EDT and NBC/Peacock has the telecast.

“We had a plan going into that game to roll guys in, to see if we could elevate the play as a whole,” Freeman said during his weekly Monday press conference of the tag-teaming of interior linemen. “I was really pleased with the way Zeke stepped up and was challenged and, obviously, from the week before with a couple of false-start penalties. And he really stepped up.

“The guards were solid. We have to continue to get better. But across the board we have to continue to improve, and so I can't say it was great. I don’t want to say it was terrible. It's just solid, and we’ve got to get better.”

Solid?

Notre Dame (5-2), now ranked 21st by AP after a tumble of 11 spots, gave up a season-high five sacks, was pressured into a season-high five turnovers, produced a season low in total yards (298) and produced tied for the sixth-fewest rushing yards in a game since the end of the Charlie Weis Era (2009), with 44 rushing yards.

Freeman added that Coogan missed some practice time Tuesday with a knee injury but was able to practice both Wednesday and Thursday ahead of facing a Louisville team that came into that game 84th nationally in sacks.

But wouldn’t have the rotations been a better idea being worked out in practice rather than holding that audition during a game when continuity and cohesion are at a premium with the offensive line position?

The good news is USC hasn’t been able to stop anybody in the run or the pass game, ranking 89th out of 130 FBS teams in both rush defense and pass-efficiency defense this season. And they’re 109th in total defense after coughing up 505 yards to an Arizona offense run by 5-foot-9, 175-pound backup QB Noah Fifita Saturday night in L.A. in a 43-41 triple-overtime survival of the Wildcats.

Even former Irish QB Drew Pyne helped Arizona State’s flaccid offense (122th nationally) put up a season-high 28 points as an emergency starter in a 14-point loss two weeks ago.

The bad news for Notre Dame is that USC pairs that defense with the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense (51.8 ppg) and the nation’s No. 1 player, in reigning Heisman Trophy winner, junior quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams is seventh nationally in total offense (324.3 yards per game), and No. 1 in both points responsible for per game (28.7) and passing efficiency (206.4 ratings points).

More challenging news for the Irish — the one thing USC’s defense does well is bring pressure. The Trojans rank fifth nationally in sacks and first in tackles for loss.

“We don’t worry about beating USC as much as how do we continue to focus on reaching our full potential?” Freeman said. “That’s the pressure I’ve put on our team and our program. What are we doing to make sure we reach our full potential? The result of that will be the result of that. That’s my concern and that’s my focus. … They’re 6-0, and it’s a tough challenge for us. But we’ll be ready.”