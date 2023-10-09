Notre Dame football expects to get two of its injured defenders back this week for Saturday’s game against No. 10 USC (6-0). Head coach Marcus Freeman said at his Monday press conference that starting nickelback Thomas Harper and second-string defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio will be back after sitting out Saturday’s 33-20 loss at Louisville. Both Harper and Rubio were in concussion protocol last week, Inside ND Sports confirmed. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Freeman also revealed starting left guard Pat Coogan was dealing with a knee injury that prevented him from fully practicing last Tuesday. That influenced the decision for sophomore Billy Schrauth to share reps with him Saturday. Right tackle Blake Fisher was pulled late in the Louisville game due to a hand injury, but Freeman expects Fisher to be fine this week.