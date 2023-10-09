Notre Dame football injury report: Thomas Harper, Gabriel Rubio will return
Notre Dame football expects to get two of its injured defenders back this week for Saturday’s game against No. 10 USC (6-0).
Head coach Marcus Freeman said at his Monday press conference that starting nickelback Thomas Harper and second-string defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio will be back after sitting out Saturday’s 33-20 loss at Louisville. Both Harper and Rubio were in concussion protocol last week, Inside ND Sports confirmed.
Graduate senior Harper totaled 25 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in six games for No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2). Rubio amassed four tackles in three games. He missed three games earlier in the season with a knee injury.
Notre Dame’s offense was also dealing with some injury issues as well last week. Freshman wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who missed the Duke game with a hamstring injury, played only 17 snaps against Louisville. Greathouse was limited in practice last week, but should be able to play more on Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).
“He was practicing [last week] but not to the full extent,” Freeman said of Greathouse. “I would see him having an increased role as long as he continues to practice the way we need him to practice.”
Freeman also revealed starting left guard Pat Coogan was dealing with a knee injury that prevented him from fully practicing last Tuesday. That influenced the decision for sophomore Billy Schrauth to share reps with him Saturday. Right tackle Blake Fisher was pulled late in the Louisville game due to a hand injury, but Freeman expects Fisher to be fine this week.
