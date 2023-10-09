OPENING STATEMENT

“The outcome Saturday, obviously, isn't what we wanted or expected. And we’ve really spent the last 48 hours or 36 hours just continuing to figure out why. We know what happened, but why it happened. And the biggest thing is you can't turn the ball over five times and expect to win a game. We can't do that. We have continued to work on the reasons that that was the result of it.

“The second thing is we’ve got to continue to find ways to establish the run, and we’ve got to be more successful in those third-and-short-yardage situations. And so, the offensive staff and everybody included will continue to find ways to attack it and to make sure that we're more efficient in those areas. Defensively, the biggest thing was the missed tackles on the second and third levels that led to big plays. It didn't happen often, but the times that it happened, they led to touchdowns. So, we have to make sure that we continue to enhance the way we're tackling at the second and the third levels.

“But I thought our defense did a really good job of battling all night, and they were put in some difficult situations and did a great job of just continuously battling. Most importantly, what we can't do is make excuses for why the outcome was what it was. And we can't let others make excuses for us. And it's my job to make sure this team is ready to perform on the stage that being a part of the Notre Dame football program presents. Every week it’s going to present this stage and this opportunity, and I have to make sure his team is ready to go.

“And so, the best thing about this week is we’ve got to get back to work and get prepared for a great opponent in USC, coming in here Saturday night. We expect it to be an electric atmosphere, a great environment and a great opportunity for this program to use the adversity we face from this past week and to use it as energy and motivation to get back to work and to prepare for this great opponent, USC.

“So, as I told the staff, if you're an elite competitor, which I know I am and we are, that you don't pick and choose when you get ready for an opponent. And you have to continue to get ready the way we're supposed to even after a loss. And I know our staff will, and we've been doing it and we'll continue to do it as we prepare for this game. So, with that I'll open it up for questions.”

Q: With regard to the third-and-short situations? I know there was one time where Louisville had 10 in the box and the play wasn't changed. How much leeway does Sam Hartman have in making a decision in those situations?

Marcus Freeman: “We give him freedom in certain aspects to change the call, but sometimes there's no option to change the call. If we want to run the ball, we’ve got to run the ball. And a lot of times in those situations, I’ll tell [offensive coordinator Gerad] Parker, ‘Hey, this is a four-down situation. And you’ve got two plays to get the first down here.’ But then, all of a sudden — twice it happened — we got tackled for a loss. And when we get tackles for loss, then I have to decide to punt or take a field goal.

“So, what we’ve got to do is figure out why those tackles for losses happened, and that's what I told coach Parker and his staff. It's not as much the play call. It’s how do we make sure that if we call this play, we can execute it? Because if we can't and we don't have an answer for what they're doing, then we probably shouldn’t call that play.”

Q: What concerns do you have with the offensive play-calling? When you do bog down like this, do you get guys like your quarterbacks coach and your offensive line coach — with previous play-calling experience — involved in the process?

MF: “Yeah. Everything we do as an offensive staff is a collaborative effort, and when we talk about it. And so, I have no issues with the play-calling. I have issues with the execution. And that's what we have to attack. We can blame it on a call. We can blame it on anything we want, but the reality is if we feel strongly enough to call that play, then we have to have answers for why it did or doesn't work. And so, that's where I'm attacking — why didn't it work? If this guy was supposed to do that and he was supposed to do that, then that's the issue. We have to make sure our guys are crystal clear on what they need to do and don't make mistakes.”

Q: I know you said you wanted to look at film first before you evaluated how the offensive line rotation went Saturday night. So, having done that, how did the offensive line rotation go? Also, why did Tosh Baker come in at right tackle at the end of the game?

MF: “Tosh coming in was [a product of] Blake [Fisher] had a right-hand or left-hand injury that [he] just couldn't really feel like that last series he could perform the way he needed to. And [offensive line] coach [Joe] Rudolph didn’t [think he could either]. So we put Tosh in that last series to finish the game. The performance of the offensive line was decent. We've got to get better. That's the reality of it. We’ve got to get better.

“We had a plan going into that game to roll guys in, to see if we could elevate the play as a whole. I was really pleased with the way [center] Zeke [Correll] stepped up and was challenged and, obviously, from the week before with a couple of false-start penalties. And he really stepped up. The guards were solid. We have to continue to get better. But across the board we have to continue to improve, and so I can't say it was great. I don’t want to say it was terrible. It's just solid, and we’ve got to get better.”

Q: Where are you with Billy Schrauth? Where are you, moving forward, with trying to, again, re-establish continuity and all the things that you look for in offensive line play?

MF: “Again, we had a plan for two reasons last week to roll guys in. [Pat Coogan] had a knee injury that he really didn't practice Tuesday. He practiced Wednesday and Thursday, but he didn't do everything we needed on Tuesday. So, we had a plan to kind of roll Billy in there, and wanted to get [Andrew] Kristofic a couple of plays at center, really, to create competition but also again to see how Zeke and those guys would respond. And so, they responded well. Billy played well. He was in there, and I felt the guards played well. And so, we all have to continue to improve.”

Q: You knew the schedule coming into the season, but is there a thought that maybe you guys are mentally or physically tired, seeing that they're going seven, eight straight weeks without a bye week?

MF: “I don't use that as a reason for a lack of performance. Every week you evaluate how you prepare, and that's something that we’ll continuously do. What do we feel is best to get our guys prepared for this game? So, as the head coach, I take ownership in saying, ‘They weren't prepared the way we needed to be to be prepared to play Louisville.’ And so, as I go back to this week and the preparations, OK, what do we believe it's going to take to make sure Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium that we're ready to go? What I don't want to do, honestly, is use being tired as an excuse. And I don't want our players to use that as an excuse.

“We're not tired. You play Saturday night. You’ve got all day to rest. That's what a part of being at Notre Dame is about. We’re fortunate. We get four primetime games, and that's how we’ve got to look at it. We get another primetime game versus USC at Notre Dame Stadium. And if you don't have the bubbles in your stomach, then you're not the elite competitor that we need you to be. I think when you say that, ‘Man, maybe we’re tired. It’s our fourth primetime game versus a ranked opponent and all these are things,’ that just leaves room for excuses. And that's something that I will not let our guys do.”

Q: What are some of the things that led to Jordan Faison getting in a game for the first time last Saturday?

MF: “Jordan had gotten scholarship offers out of high school by a lot of different football programs, but he is a national lacrosse prospect, and he was committed to Notre Dame to play lacrosse. And we wanted him as part of our football program. And so, he's been a talented individual from the moment he stepped on this campus, in fall camp. And he has shown that he has a lot of ability. He's continued to improve throughout the first six, seven weeks of the season. And because of some injuries, we moved him up. Three weeks ago, he was on scout team. And then we had some injuries, and we started moving him up with the travel squad, and he's continuously gotten better and gained the trust of his coaches. We knew going into this game, ‘We’re going to play him.’ I couldn't tell you that I knew he was going to go and score a touchdown and have another big catch, but we had a lot of faith and trust that he could perform or we wouldn’t have put him in there. And so, it was really good to see him make those plays. To do it in practice is one thing. To make them into a game is another thing, and he did it.”

Q: Is he part of the plan going forward? And could you clarify his scholarship status?

MF: “He’ll be on a football scholarship, moving forward. So, [men’s lacrosse coach Kevin] Corrigan doesn’t have to worry about that anymore. That's what that means. He’s on football scholarship.”

Q: But he's still playing lacrosse too?

MF: “Yeah, yeah.”

Q: You’ve said several times that part of the identity of this team is you want it to be O-line- and D-line- dominant. Do you feel like you're where you want to be in that respect right now?

MF: “Are we dominating the line of scrimmage? No. We didn't do that offensively. I thought defensively we did a really good job. You always say if we didn't give up the two explosive runs for touchdowns, but [if] is a good and a bad word at times. But I thought our D-line played well. I thought they got after the quarterback. I thought they put pressure [on him]. I thought, for the most part, we were able to stop the run — for the most part. Again, you take away those two big runs, but I was pleased with the play of our D-line. And because there are big. long runs, that doesn't mean it's the D-line's fault. Those were fit issues. We got to fit right. We’ve got to tackle right, and so I don't blame that on our defensive line. But offensively, if you're not able to run the ball the way we want to, then we didn't dominate the line of scrimmage, and that's where we have to improve.”

Q: You said you've spent a lot of time trying to identify why you didn't execute, whether it's run game turnovers, etc. What are two or the three the biggest whys that you find that you guys need to attack this week and then how will you attack them?

MF: “I think if you look at the turnovers, each one had a different reason. You know, the very first one by Sam, and Sam will tell you he wishes he threw a better ball, but Rico [Flores] has got to do a better job of not letting that ball get caught. You turn into a defender. And so, it's not pointing the finger at anybody. It's pointing the finger at everybody. And that's what we have to do. I can't remember the other four. The next one was an exchange issue, in between Sam and [Chris Tyree]. And that's got to be executed better in practice. So, no matter what happens in the game, it was a look that we have seen in practice. We talked about it, and we’ve got to execute that better in terms of not letting that end put pressure on Sam and [make him] feel like he's got to get rid of the ball so fast, and continue to make sure that no matter what that ball’s not on the ground.

“And then we’ve got to protect Sam. We’ve got to protect him better and not let him get hit on the one that was a sack/fumble. We’ve got to make sure we protect him. So, a lot of different areas. Each play there can be a different reason for why we didn't execute, but that's the reality of it. Instead of just saying, ‘Hey, we can't have five turnovers.’ Yeah, everybody knows that. But how do we continue to make sure that we don't do it, just like we said with the pre-snap penalties two weeks ago. We can't use crowd noise as an excuse. We’ve got to continue to figure out why and have a plan to address those things. And so, the same thing will happen this week.”