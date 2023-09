Notre Dame's 17-14 loss to Ohio State on Saturday night became NBC Sports' second-most watched regular season college football game of all-time, Notre Dame's TV partner announced Monday.

The top-10 matchup averaged 10.5 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms. That number has only been surpassed on NBC by No. 2 Notre Dame's 31-24 victory over No. 1 Florida State on Nov. 13, 1993. That game averaged 22 million viewers.

Notre Dame-Ohio State reached 14.2 million viewers during the Buckeye's game-winning drive in the final minutes.

