SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marcus Freeman came prepared with some numbers from Saturday's jersey scrimmage inside Notre Dame Stadium that served as preseason practice No. 15 for the Irish football program. Freeman knew the final score, 42-40 in favor of the offense. He knew that the offense gained nine first downs in the first segment. He knew that Notre Dame's defense forced three three-and-outs and two turnovers. As for the scoring system, he's not as worried about that. "It's a unique way of scoring," Freeman said. "Nobody really knows how it's scored, and [you] just kind of look at the scoreboard."

Depth emerging on the defensive front seven

Though Notre Dame will have to throw no more than three linebackers on the field for the first defensive play against Texas A&M, linebackers coach Max Bullough has been adamant that there isn’t a clear delineation between the first and second units at linebacker. Instead, he described the rotation as five guys rotating like starters. Freeman described it the same way. “It’s been wonderful,” Freeman said. “We've got five guys, and we have a lot of confidence. And I think that creates a little bit of unity. Hey, whoever's on the field, they’re representing the entire room. We'll find ways to get them all on the field. “We demand you play with an effort that I don't know we can only play with two or three linebackers the entire game. The effort that we demand of the guys on defense and [that] our entire team plays with, it's really hard to just have one group out there. And we'll find ways to get all five of those guys on the field.” Those five are expected to be graduate student Jack Kiser, junior Jaylen Sneed, sophomores Drayk Bowen and Jaiden Ausberry and freshman Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Some of those guys can even be used as pass rushers on third down. Notre Dame’s looking to get its best pass rushers on the field in those situations, but there will be more than four top options. “It’s hard to name just four, but [sophomore vyper end] Boubacar [Traore] has done a good job of really rushing after the passer,” Freeman said. “It's not just the defensive line. You can utilize linebackers, which you saw Jaylen Sneed do last year. I really like our pass-rush package in terms of who we're able to get on the field, but it's a deep [group].” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Can Notre Dame handle the Texas heat?

The last time Notre Dame opened a college football season in Texas, the temperature at kickoff was reported at 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Notre Dame lost that game in Austin by a 50-47 margin in double-overtime to the University of Texas on Sept. 4, 2016. The Irish should expect temperatures in that range in College Station for the Texas A&M game, which is slated for the same kickoff window as the 2016 Texas game. Freeman has tried to take a measured approach in preparing his team for the heat that awaits it. “Sometimes you can overdo it,” Freeman said. “We can’t control the weather here. We’ve had some hot days. We’ve had some not-so-hot days. As we change our practice schedule to the afternoons, you’ll have more heat. But the thing we have to continue to remind our guys is how to replenish your body, how to make sure that you’re fueling the right way in between practices, in between series, in between plays. That’s important. It’s not just before the game you make sure you hydrate.” Notre Dame primarily practiced in the morning over the last 18 days of the preseason, but it did a couple of practices in the evening as well. In addition to practicing good hydration, nutrition and rest, Freeman wants the team to have the right mentality. “Is it going to be hot? Yeah, it’s going to be hot,” Freeman said. “We’ll be fine. We’re hydrated. We’re well-conditioned. Our strength staff has done a great job. Don’t let things that shouldn’t distract you, distract you.”



The latest injury updates

The only injury from Saturday’s scrimmage on Freeman’s radar was one to senior cornerback Chance Tucker. Freeman didn’t immediately know the severity of the injury, but he described it as a possible lower-leg/knee injury. Freshman cornerbacks Leonard Moore, who has also been limited in recent practices, and Karson Hobbs have been pushing Tucker for the fourth cornerback spot behind a clearly established trio of junior Benjamin Morrison, sophomore Christian Gray and junior Jaden Mickey. Notre Dame held graduate student nose tackle Howard Cross III (hamstring) and senior tight end Mitchell Evans (knee) out of the scrimmage, but Freeman said both would be good to go if the Irish were playing a game Saturday. Cross tweaked his hamstring this summer and has been limited in his workload. Evans is returning from a torn ACL suffered last October but is on pace to play in the season opener.

