PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison finds a way to turn the corner on adversity

An offseason filled with reflection during an injury rehab has Notre Dame junior cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) back on the fast track.
An offseason filled with reflection during an injury rehab has Notre Dame junior cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) back on the fast track. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — As tantalizing a tale as Notre Dame junior cornerback Benjamin Morrison unleashing a better version of himself on the college football world this fall is — working around spring shoulder surgery included — what might be coming after Morrison heads to the NFL as early as this spring seems even more so.

That is, a cornerback who might just be better during his Notre Dame than the one showing up on 2024 preseason All-America teams and 2025 NFL mock draft first-round projections.

And that’s according to Morrison himself.

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
Advertisement

More Content

Notre Dame football will wear green for sold-out home game vs. Louisville

Chat Transcript: Notre Dame freshmen to keep an eye on as season progresses

Notre Dame Football practice observations from Aug. 15

HKY: Notre Dame will play Penn State at Wrigley Field in January

Notre Dame suspends men's swimming program for a minimum of one academic year

---------------------------------------------------------------

“This might be a stretch,” Morrison said after Thursday’s Irish practice, staged indoors because of a morning rainstorm. “But Leonard Moore will be better than I will be. Really. Here.”

That’s freshman Leonard Moore, a 6-1, 187-pound, June arrival from Round Rock, Texas.

And what made Morrison’s assessment all the more convincing about his protégé and summer roommate is that Irish senior wide receiver Jayden Thomas — who regularly works against Leonard in practice — said essentially the same thing.

“When you get a cornerback who has that length and the skill in the boundary, it’s unstoppable,” Thomas offered. “BMo is more physical, I would say, even though he doesn’t look physical. Leonard has the length, which is more than BMo. If he gets the feet right, it’s going to be scary.

“I think I was telling Beaux [Collins] and Deion [Colzie] that he’s going to be the truth. He’s raw right now. He hasn’t gotten with [defensive backs coach Mike] Mickens for three years, like BMo has. But once he has, I can see him being one of the best cornerbacks taken off the board.”

Morrison seems to be in that place — now.

“One hundred percent recovered” from his March 25 arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder, though he later muddled it a bit by talking about “following protocols.” And significantly improved from a mental standpoint — no muddling there — thanks to an offseason/post-surgery attitude adjustment.

“I’ve got to credit my uncle, Gill Byrd, who played in the NFL for many years, Chargers Hall of Fame,” Morrison said. “He really just transformed my mind a little bit, being able to grow as a DB, because I really thought this would be a setback for myself. But it wasn't. I think this propelled me. I know more now. I understand more.

“We would watch film four days out of the week for an hour, every single night. And that was the biggest thing — how can I learn from my mistakes? I watched every single rep I had last year, from the first game to the last bowl game vs. Oregon State, good and bad plays. And learning how I can become a better player through those plays.

“So, I mean, I've never been more confident than I am right now, because I'm seeing the game differently. I have two years on my belt, so I know I could play football. But how do I take this thing to the next level?”

And it never would have happened, he said, had the injury not occurred.

“I think that's why it's a blessing in disguise,” the Phoenix Brophy Prep product said. “I think things happen for a reason. God allows things to happen for a reason. And in the moment, I would be lying if I wasn't devastated, if I wasn't crying, calling my dad saying, ‘Why did this happen to me?’

“But looking back at it, the shoulder surgery has been the best thing for me. I realized what football was, and it's not everything that we make it to be. First and foremost, I'm a believer in Christ. That allowed me to get rooted back into that, like I kind of lost that a little bit throughout my sophomore year, but now I'm firmly grounded and just understanding who I am. And things happen on the field, but at the end of the day, I play for an audience of one.”

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTg5ODAwNDc0NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

He’s also leaned on former Irish teammate and current L.A. Chargers rookie cornerback Cam Hart, who had multiple comebacks during his ND career from shoulder surgeries. Hart is one of the non-returning pieces from a 2023 Irish secondary that helped Notre Dame to its first national statistical title in pass-efficiency defense in school history.

“I still talk to him probably once a week, just asking him some small questions here and there,” Morrison said of Hart, a fifth-round draft pick in April. “And he was probably the best thing ever happened to me from a leadership role, seeing the way he went about his business.”

Morrison took care of business in 2022 as a freshman to the tune of six interceptions, one off the national lead in that category and enough to vault him to freshman All-America status. Last season, he collected three picks to go along with 31 tackles and a team-leading 10 pass breakups.

His 279 passing yards allowed for the season, per Pro Football Focus, works out to 21 yards a game.

And yet, Morrison felt there was plenty lacking in his game.

“Last year. I was preseason All-American,” he said. “I didn't receive any postseason accolades. So, for me, it's just the maturity, growth for me is to understand that last year I could have got caught up in that, but this year, understand that, like that stuff doesn't matter.

“Every single day you’ve got to earn your time. Nothing's ever given to you. So, once I got that mentality, man, I'm just trying to prove myself right every day.”

And being more vocal and bringing the rest of the defensive backs room along for the ride, Leonard Moore included.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2QySjB5UWhxU29JP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“I let my play speak for itself, but understand that being vocal means getting to know my guys a little more,” he said. [QB] Riley [Leonard] said something that was really good on his senior talk. He was talking about how he wants to help this team in any way he can, and that's how I see a leader.

“It’s a dude who's just a servant of his men. That's all I'm trying to do, is to serve my guys and show them I'm here for them.”

And enjoy being healthy again, with the Aug. 31 opener at 20th-ranked Texas A&M roughly a little more than two weeks away for the No. 7 Irish.

“I'm not going to lie, I was crying outside the training room, because I was just devastated,” Morrison said of the March injury, four practices into spring football’s allotted 15. “I had so many things I wanted to do this offseason, from the standpoint of fixing my game on the field. But like I said, I was able to do things mentally that just was as benefiting as other things.”

Offered sophomore corner Christian Gray, who’s battling Jaden Mickey to start opposite Morrison in College Station, Texas at the end of the month, “He came back better than ever. … He’s really a dog. He’s really him.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0VXV0Q1d1VTSzRnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Click here for more info!
Click here for more info!

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvbm90cmUtZGFtZS1zLWJlbmphbWluLW1vcnJpc29uLWZpbmRz LWEtd2F5LXRvLXR1cm4tdGhlLWNvcm5lci1vbi1hZHZlcnNpdHkiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5v dHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm5vdHJlLWRhbWUtcy1iZW5q YW1pbi1tb3JyaXNvbi1maW5kcy1hLXdheS10by10dXJuLXRoZS1jb3JuZXIt b24tYWR2ZXJzaXR5JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK