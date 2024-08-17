SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman didn't exactly make an announcement at starting quarterback during Saturday's press conference, but he continued to affirm what many assumed since the moment quarterback Riley Leonard announced his commitment to transfer from Duke to Notre Dame in December. Leonard has taken all of his snaps with the first-team offense throughout the preseason, Freeman said, which should lead to Leonard being Notre Dame’s starting quarterback for its season opener at Texas A&M on Aug. 31. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!

Advertisement

Related Content

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJKRE90MW5va3RVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Leonard’s junior season started capsizing with his injury late in the 21-14 loss to Notre Dame. With the help of an off week following the Irish game, Leonard only missed one game before returning to start at Florida State. But he labored through a 38-20 loss to the Seminoles and injured a toe on his left foot in a 23-0 loss at Louisville the following week. Leonard’s junior season ended there with underwhelming stats: 95-of-165 passing (57.5%) for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns and 58 carries for 352 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. Leonard, who was a captain for Duke last season, stayed busy after Notre Dame’s spring semester. He invited some of Notre Dame’s quarterbacks and wide receivers to join him in his hometown of Fairhope, Ala., to hang out and train in late May. That included some time with former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers. Leonard also attended the Manning Passing Academy in late June. The 6-2, 205-pound Angeli should be a capable backup after playing in eight games last season and completing 34 of his 44 passes (77.3%) for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore Kenny Minchey and freshman CJ Carr are battling for the third-string role. Expectations for Leonard are high this season. He was named to five preseason watch lists for national awards: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, Comeback Player of the Year, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year.