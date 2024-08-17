PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

QB Riley Leonard remains assumption as Notre Dame football starter

Quarterback Riley Leonard has been named the 2024 starting quarterback for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.
Quarterback Riley Leonard has been named the 2024 starting quarterback for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman didn't exactly make an announcement at starting quarterback during Saturday's press conference, but he continued to affirm what many assumed since the moment quarterback Riley Leonard announced his commitment to transfer from Duke to Notre Dame in December.

Leonard has taken all of his snaps with the first-team offense throughout the preseason, Freeman said, which should lead to Leonard being Notre Dame’s starting quarterback for its season opener at Texas A&M on Aug. 31.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
Advertisement

Related Content  

Unearthing more intriguing storylines percolating in Notre Dame fall camp

Notebook: Why 6 is magic number for Notre Dame WRs coach Mike Brown

Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison finds a way to turn the corner on adversity

Leaner version of Notre Dame WR Jayden Thomas leans into proving himself

Chat Transcript: Notre Dame freshmen to keep an eye on as season progresses

---------------------------------------------------------------

The decision relegates junior Steve Angeli to backup status once again. It’s a role he served for the majority of his first two seasons with the Irish. Angeli made his first career start in December’s 40-8 Sun Bowl victory over Oregon State after Sam Hartman chose to end his college career by skipping the bowl game.

Leonard, who enrolled at Notre Dame in January, was unable to formally win the starting job in the spring due to a second surgery on his right ankle that prevented him from making it healthy to the fourth of 15 spring practices. Leonard had the first of his two surgeries in January to help address the healing from a high ankle sprain Leonard suffered against Notre Dame last September.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Leonard operated through the summer with a healthy ankle after making a quick recovery in the spring. Though he was limited physically, Leonard still threw plenty of footballs at Notre Dame’s spring practices and stood behind ND’s quarterbacks during April’s Blue-Gold Game to mimic the plays himself.

The Irish are hoping Leonard regains the form of his sophomore season at Duke. He finished 2022 as one of just three quarterbacks to reach 2,900 passing yards and 695 rushing yards. The other two were LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye, who both became first-round NFL Draft picks earlier this year.

Leonard completed 63.8% (250-of-392) of his passes for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed 124 times for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns in those 13 starts in 2022.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJKRE90MW5va3RVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Leonard’s junior season started capsizing with his injury late in the 21-14 loss to Notre Dame. With the help of an off week following the Irish game, Leonard only missed one game before returning to start at Florida State. But he labored through a 38-20 loss to the Seminoles and injured a toe on his left foot in a 23-0 loss at Louisville the following week. Leonard’s junior season ended there with underwhelming stats: 95-of-165 passing (57.5%) for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns and 58 carries for 352 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

Leonard, who was a captain for Duke last season, stayed busy after Notre Dame’s spring semester. He invited some of Notre Dame’s quarterbacks and wide receivers to join him in his hometown of Fairhope, Ala., to hang out and train in late May. That included some time with former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers. Leonard also attended the Manning Passing Academy in late June.

The 6-2, 205-pound Angeli should be a capable backup after playing in eight games last season and completing 34 of his 44 passes (77.3%) for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore Kenny Minchey and freshman CJ Carr are battling for the third-string role.

Expectations for Leonard are high this season. He was named to five preseason watch lists for national awards: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, Comeback Player of the Year, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcWItcmlsZXktbGVvbmFyZC1yZW1haW5zLWFzc3VtcHRpb24t YXMtbm90cmUtZGFtZS1mb290YmFsbC1zdGFydGVyIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZub3RyZWRhbWUu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZxYi1yaWxleS1sZW9uYXJkLXJlbWFpbnMt YXNzdW1wdGlvbi1hcy1ub3RyZS1kYW1lLWZvb3RiYWxsLXN0YXJ0ZXImYzU9 MjAyMjczMzEyOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=