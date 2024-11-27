Matt Allocco's heroics fall short in Notre Dame's overtime loss to Rutgers

Would anyone step up? Could anyone step up?

When Rutgers’ 6-foot-10, 270-pound center Emmanuel Ogbole landed full body on Markus Burton ’s right leg under ND’s basket, the Irish (4-2) were slammed with a huge challenge. They were suddenly minus the 6-0, 190-pound sophomore’s 21 points, five rebounds and dynamic leadership.

Proving its mettle over and over after being handed a shock three and a half minutes into the game, Notre Dame fell to Rutgers , 85-84, in overtime late Tuesday in the Players Era Festival Tournament in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This one will hurt — even if it did produce some hope.

The major hero was Matt Allocco, the 6-4 graduate senior guard and Princeton transfer who came in averaging eight points a game. He took over the heavy lifting in running the floor. He played all 45 minutes and finished with a team-high 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists – and just one turnover.

His night included six threes on nine attempts.

He nailed three in a row to revive the Irish hopes from a six-point deficit over the final 40 seconds of overtime.

His last came at 12.3 seconds to tie the game at 84 and stun Rutgers along with the crowd of 7,600.

The comeback was short-lived. Freshman Cole Certa, who had played just seven minutes all season, came on as a shooter in the final seconds and unnecessarily fouled Rutgers’ star Dylan Harper intentionally with 11 seconds left.

Harper, a 6-6 freshman who is expected to be a top five NBA draft pick next summer and was ranked the country’s No. 4 recruit per Rivals, riddled the Irish for 36 points mostly on weaving drives through the Irish defense. Only two of his buckets came on threes, and he was 10-for-14 from the line.

He hit the last of those free throws with 11 seconds left to give the Scarlet Knights (5-1) the 85-84 edge.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry said of Certa’s mistake. “It's not the first time it’s happened, and it’s probably not the last time it's ever gonna happen.

“Because of injuries, because of fouls, we're playing late game with a freshman, but that wasn't the game, right? There were plenty of things that happened way before that. … I haven’t lost any faith in Cole Certa. He’s gonna play tomorrow (Thursday vs Houston, 12:30 a.m.). I guarantee he’ll make a shot tomorrow. He's gonna be ready to go tomorrow.

“You know, it happens, and I feel bad that it happened, but it's happened before. It's happened to a lot of people before. And he'll move on. He'll be better from this. We will be better from this situation.”

Notre Dame didn’t do much with the final 11 seconds. Tae Davis tried a drive down the lane but was cut off and tossed it back to the perimeter before Shrewsberry called a timeout with 3.8 seconds to go.

Allocco then tossed it in from side court and got it back. He took a couple dribbles and got off a contested shot from the top of the key. It bounced high off the rim and out as the clock went to zero at 1:48 a.m (South Bend time).

Shrewsberry had no immediate information on the severity of Burton’s injury.

“I don't have any updates,” he said. “I don't know what's going on, but we're just going to put this in God's hands and let him handle whatever happens next, and we’ll handle it.”

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD