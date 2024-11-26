Podcast: Pete Byrne on the evolution of Notre Dame football's 2024 season

Notre Dame football (10-1) is one win away from clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. But rival USC (6-5) can play spoiler on Thanksgiving weekend.

To get ready for Saturday’s matchup (3:30 p.m. EST on CBS), Eric Hansen and Tyler James asked WSBT Sports Director Pete Byrne to spend some time on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast this week.

Byrne discussed at which points in the season after the Northern Illinois loss that he felt Notre Dame could and would end up in a position to play in the College Football Playoff, the growth of quarterback Riley Leonard and head coach Marcus Freeman, how good running back Jeremiyah Love has been, the improvement on ND's offensive line, the most impressive part of ND's defense, the trajectory of USC's program, his expectations for what a playoff game in Notre Dame Stadium would be like and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (31:31).

