Notre Dame football storylines to watch in 2025 NFL Draft

Safety Xavier Watts (0) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) will likely be the first two Notre Dame players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

As the calendar crawled closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, the lack of a consensus became clear. There’s little doubt that cornerback Benjamin Morrison and safety Xavier Watts will be the first two former Notre Dame football players selected in this year’s draft, which begins Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT in Green Bay, Wisc. But there’s no consensus on which one of those defensive backs learns of their NFL destination first. Inside ND Sports examined eight big boards from various outlets who cover the NFL Draft. All eight had Morrison and Watts ranked somewhere in the range of No. 32 overall to No. 80 overall. Morrison was ranked higher than Watts on four individual big boards. Watts was ranked higher than Morrison on the other four big boards. Even their average rankings were very similar: Morrison at 56.5 and Watts at 58.6. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Though Morrison and Watts were both incredibly productive at Notre Dame, their stories are very different. Morrison became a starter during his freshman season and earned multiple Freshman All-America honors. He played at a high level as a sophomore, which led to Preseason All-America honors heading into the 2024 season, but a hip injury cut his junior season short. That didn’t stop him from entering the draft before exhausting his college eligibility. Watts began his Notre Dame career as a wide receiver before he switched over to defense and eventually became a safety. He didn’t start a game until late in his junior season. When he became a full-time starter at safety the past two seasons, Watts intercepted 13 passes in 29 games. He followed up a unanimous All-America season in 2023 with a consensus All-America season in 2024. Morrison’s injury history, which includes injuries to both hips in high school and college, is limiting his potential to be drafted in the first round. Watts’ lack of elite size or speed will likely lead him to being selected on Friday (7 p.m.) when the second and third rounds are held. Notre Dame will likely have six players taken throughout the entire draft upon its conclusion Saturday (12 p.m.) with rounds 4-7: Morrison, Watts, quarterback Riley Leonard, tight end Mitchell Evans, linebacker Jack Kiser and defensive tackle Rylie Mills. Three other players are less certain to be drafted but could be late-round picks: defensive end RJ Oben, defensive tackle Howard Cross III and wide receiver Beaux Collins. Notre Dame should be able to expand its 532-530 lead over USC for all-time selections in the NFL Draft. The Irish had seven players selected last year after combining for five in the 2022 and 2023 drafts. These are some other Notre Dame storylines to monitor in this year’s draft. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Mitchell Evans and Notre Dame tight end streak

Notre Dame’s argument for Tight End U starts here. The tight end who has started the most games at the position for the Irish in every season since 2004 has eventually become an NFL Draft pick. The streak stretches back to Anthony Fasano, who was selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Michael Mayer became the latest to keep the streak alive when the Las Vegas Raiders picked him in the second round of the 2023 draft. Mitchell Evans should be selected near the middle the draft to extend the streak once again. He finished his Notre Dame career with 77 catches for 903 yards and five touchdowns with most of that production coming in 24 games the past two seasons.

Leonard elevates status quo for Notre Dame quarterbacks

Notre Dame hasn’t had a quarterback drafted since Ian Book landed in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft thanks to the New Orleans Saints. Four years prior to that, the Cleveland Browns made DeShone Kizer a second-round pick. Those were the only two quarterbacks drafted after playing for head coach Brian Kelly during his 12-season tenure with the Irish. Riley Leonard, who played just one season at Notre Dame after transferring from Duke, could become head coach Marcus Freeman’s first quarterback selected after his first three seasons leading the Irish. It took former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly seven seasons into his tenure before Kizer became his first quarterback drafted from the Irish. Leonard’s athleticism, which allowed him to set the Notre Dame program record for quarterback rushing touchdowns in a season (17), might allow him to stand out in a crowded group of quarterbacks who may be selected in the back half of the draft. Leonard rushed for 906 yards on 184 carries last season in addition to throwing for 2,861 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 66.7% completion rate and eight interceptions.

Kiser keeps Notre Dame linebacker tradition going

Jack Kiser spent a lot of time practicing and playing alongside the two former Notre Dame linebackers who were drafted last season: Marist Liufau by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round and JD Bertrand by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round. Kiser should hear his name called this week after setting the Notre Dame record for games played at 70. Kiser tallied at least 45 tackles in each of the past four seasons for the Irish. He reached a career-best 90 tackles as a 16-game starter last season. The linebacker position has been one of Notre Dame’s best at producing NFL talent in the last 10 years. Five Irish linebackers have been selected in the previous 10 drafts with Jaylon Smith (2016), Drue Tranquill (2019) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2021) preceding Liufau and Bertrand. Three positions are tied at six for the most draft picks from Notre Dame in that span: offensive tackle, tight end and defensive end.

Big board rankings

Here's how former Notre Dame players are ranked by draft analyst who compiled eight different big boards. CB Benjamin Morrison Pro Football Focus: No. 32 overall, No. 5 cornerback NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 44 overall, No. 6 cornerback ESPN’s Jordan Reid: No. 49 overall, No. 8 CB ESPN’s Field Yates: No. 55 overall, No. 7 cornerback ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 57 overall, No. 8 cornerback Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice: No. 66 overall, No. 8 cornerback The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 69 overall, No. 10 cornerback (2nd-3rd round grade) The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: No. 80 overall, No. 8 cornerback S Xavier Watts Avg: 58.625 PFF: No. 36 overall, No. 3 safety Kiper: No. 52 overall, No. 4 safety Yates: No. 53 overall, No. 3 safety Brugler: No. 54 overall, No. 3 safety (2nd round grade) Reid: No. 56 overall, No. 3 safety Jeremiah: No. 63 overall, No. 4 safety Tice: No. 76 overall, No. 3 safety Kelly: No. 79 overall, No. 4 safety QB Riley Leonard Tice: No. 3 quarterback, No. 63 overall PFF: No. 127 overall, No. 5 quarterback Kiper: No. 9 quarterback Brugler: No. 10 quarterback (4th-5th round grade) Reid: No. 291 overall, No. 12 quarterback TE Mitchell Evans Yates: No. 138 overall, No. 7 tight end Kiper: No. 8 tight end PFF: No. 166 overall, No. 9 tight end Brugler: No. 9 tight end (4th round grade) Reid: No. 187 overall, No. 12 tight end LB Jack Kiser Average: 163.75 Kiper: No. 138 overall, No. 9 linebacker PFF: No. 152 overall, No. 9 linebacker Yates: No. 176 overall, No. 13 linebacker Brugler: No. 12 linebacker (4th-5th round grade) Reid: No. 189 overall, No. 10 linebacker DT Rylie Mills Jeremiah: No. 108 overall, No. 14 defensive tackle Kiper: No. 117 overall, No. 11 defensive tackle Brugler: No. 23 defensive tackle (4th-5th round grade) PFF: No. 201 overall, No. 26 interior defensive lineman Reid: No. 262 overall, No. 38 defensive tackle DE RJ Oben PFF: No. 196 overall, No. 30 edge defender Reid: No. 270 overall, No. 33 edge defender Kiper: No. 23 outside linebacker Brugler: No. 38 edge defender DT Howard Cross III Reid: No. 247 overall, No. 34 defensive tackle PFF: No. 315 overall, No. 33 interior defensive lineman Brugler: No. 34 defensive tackle (7th round grade) Kiper: No. 35 defensive tackle WR Beaux Collins PFF: No. 261 overall, No. 37 wide receiver Brugler: No. 42 wide receiver Reid: No. 348 overall, No. 48 wide receiver Kiper: No. 50 wide receiver DB Jordan Clark Kiper: No. 41 cornerback Brugler: No. 46 cornerback WR Kris Mitchell Brugler: No. 69 WR wide receiver WR Jayden Harrison Brugler: No. 86 wide receiver DB Rod Heard II Brugler: No. 88 cornerback RB Devyn Ford Brugler: No. 112 RB DB Max Hurleman Brugler: No. 115 S TE Davis Sherwood Brugler: No. 148 TE

