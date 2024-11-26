CFP selection committee tracking Penn State-Notre Dame seeding debate

The newest snapshot was delayed by a poky men’s college basketball game, then finally revealed Tuesday night on ESPN.

And one spot could matter a lot in the rankings, seedings and playoff pathways — all or which are subject to fluctuations until the final sets are firmed up on Dec. 8, with a pairings/seedings gabfest on ESPN scheduled to start at noon EST.

The intrigue will come, if the No. 5 Irish and No. 4 Penn State (10-1) both win on Saturday, in the form of this rumination: Would a more-convincing Notre Dame win against the Trojans Saturday than Penn State’s 33-30 overtime escape on Oct. 12 be enough to coax a ratings/seedings flip-flop between the two?

Which isn’t a bad place for a 10-1 Notre Dame football team to be, heading into its final opportunity to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee, Saturday at USC (6-5).

“There was a lot of discussion about those teams and how they had performed,” Michigan athletic director and selection committee chair Warde Manuel said via teleconference Tuesday night of ND and the Nittany Lions.

“Penn State's only loss is to the No. 2 team in the country [Ohio State]. They have a win over No. 23 Illinois. Notre Dame has a win now over No. 20 Texas A&M [and], as of today, Army is not in the rankings.

“Notre Dame's loss was to Northern Illinois at the beginning of the year, but they won nine straight games in pretty dominant fashion since then. So, from our standpoint, résumés are pretty close in terms of how we see them, obviously with them ranked 4 and 5.

“So, we'll be watching how they perform, and we will start assessing when we get together on Monday to look at what's transpired over the weekend.”

As of Tuesday, the new rankings looked unsurprisingly like this: 1. Oregon (11-0), 2. Ohio State (10-1), 3. Texas (10-1) ahead of the Nittany Lions and the Irish. Then came 6. Miami (10-1), 7. Georgia (9-2), 8. Tennessee (9-2), 9. SMU (10-1), 10. Indiana (10-1), 11. Boise State (10-1) and 12. Clemson (9-2).

Of those teams, only Notre Dame and Tennessee are guaranteed NOT to be playing on conference championship weekend (Dec. 6-7), though several other teams will eventually join them on the sidelines, based on this weekend’s results.

Penn State, incidentally, hosts Maryland (4-7) on Saturday.

But because the top five highest-ranked conference champs automatically qualify for the 12-team field and the top four are seeded 1 through 4, Penn State and Notre Dame are seeded 6 and 7, respectively, in the latest bracket projection.

Teams seeded 5-8 host first-round games Dec. 20 or 21 against teams 9-12. Teams 1-4, the highest-four ranked conference champs, get a bye into the Dec. 31/Jan. 1 quarterfinals held at bowl sites.

The semis are set for Jan 9-10, also at bowl sites, with the championship game set for Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

So, in Tuesday night’s freeze frame, the Nittany Lions’ path to the semis would be a home game against a Big Ten team it didn’t play this season, 11 seed Indiana, then ACC champ and 3 seed Miami, which still has potentially two games left to try to lock up that distinction.

The 7 seed ND, meanwhile, gets 10 seed SMU in this bracket projection and then likely the SEC champ, currently 2 seed Texas projected in that spot.

The good news for Notre Dame, in moving out of the 8 seed where it was placed last week, is not having to play the No. 1 seed potentially until the championship game.

Notre Dame twice made the College Football Playoff in the 10 years it had a four-team format, losing in the semis each time, in 2018 and 2020.

The next CFP rankings reveal show is Tuesday night at 7 EST on ESPN.