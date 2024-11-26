Notre Dame star Markus Burton sidelined with knee injury against Rutgers

The Players Era Thanksgiving Festival started with the complete opposite of a party for Notre Dame men's basketball.

Notre Dame sophomore guard Markus Burton, the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year and Preseason All-ACC first team selection, suffered a knee injury less than four minutes into Tuesday night's game against Rutgers (4-1) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Burton, Notre Dame's leading scorer this season with an average of 21.4 points in the first five games, scored on a drive to the basket when he fell to the floor with Emmanuel Ogbole, a 6-foot-10, 270-pound Rutgers forward, fell with Burton and landed on his right leg. Burton limped to the sideline and appeared to head to the locker room with Notre Dame's training staff.

Later in the first half, Burton returned to the sideline after being ruled out for the game, according to a report from Allie LaForce on TBS' television crew. Burton's knee is expected to be evaluated further after the game. Burton could be seen with his right leg propped up on a chair in front of him.

Notre Dame (4-1) responded well without Burton initially with fellow sophomore guard Braeden Shrewsberry stepping up with 12 points in the first half. The Irish led by as many as 10, but Rutgers made a run late in the first half to cut the lead to 35-34 at the break.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS