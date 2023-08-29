SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The first-class seats on Notre Dame football charter flights to and from Dublin, Ireland weren't reserved for the Irish coaching staff. Instead, head coach Marcus Freeman gave those seats to Notre Dame's starters for Saturday's 42-3 win over Navy. A well-rested Jack Kiser, a graduate senior linebacker who recorded a team-high tackles against the Midshipmen, shared the flight seating chart revelation during an interview on campus Tuesday evening. "I’ve been great," Kiser said when asked if he was dealing with any jetlag upon return to South Bend. "We were educated and given a good game plan on how to adjust. Coach Freeman made a big decision that the starters were going to get first-class seats and have those little pods. That was a gamechanger.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTYwMzgyNzUxNiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK