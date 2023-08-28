Notre Dame football didn't make it out of Saturday's season opener against Navy unscathed. Junior defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio suffered a knee injury in the 42-3 victory for the Irish in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Rubio is expected to be out to be out multiple weeks. "He has to get a couple things fixed in his knee, but he will be out for a couple weeks," Freeman said. "That was really the only injury we had from the game. That’s just going to give somebody else another opportunity to step up."

