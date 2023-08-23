“Rocco Spindler and Blake Fisher are damn good,” Hinish said in April 2021. “They’re really good offensive linemen, and they’re going to be really good here. They’re the best two freshman offensive linemen I’ve ever seen or went against.”

As then-offensive line coach Jeff Quinn tinkered with possibilities for a revamped line, Spindler and fellow freshman Blake Fisher were given opportunities at left guard and left tackle, respectively. They both drew high praise from Irish nose tackle Kurt Hinish .

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The first taste of first-team reps at Notre Dame for Rocco Spindler came in his first semester on campus as an early enrolled freshman in 2021.

The careers of Spindler and Fisher have been significantly different since then. Fisher went on to win the starting left tackle job for the 2021 season opener, but a knee injury derailed his season until he returned as the starting right tackle in the Fiesta Bowl to end the season. Fisher started 13 more games last season as Notre Dame’s right tackle with fellow classmate Joe Alt manning the left tackle spot as an All-American.

Meanwhile, Spindler failed to break his way into the starting lineup either of the past two seasons. He ended up stuck behind Zeke Correll and Andrew Kristofic at left guard in 2021 and a combination of Jarrett Patterson, Josh Lugg and Kristofic at the two guard spots in 2022.

His breakthrough finally came this preseason with Joe Rudolph, his third offensive line coach in three years, naming him the starting right guard ahead of graduate senior Kristofic. Spindler’s first career start will come Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, when Notre Dame plays against Navy (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Spindler became a legitimate contender in the competition during spring practice but still needed to pass Kristofic during preseason camp.

“I know I had a lot of confidence about midway of spring ball, and there’s great competition between Andrew and I,” Spindler said. “He’s a great competitor, one of my best friends on this team. We went at it day in and day out. I have to give him all the credit I can. He’s a really good football player.

“There wasn’t really a specific time. I had a lot of confidence in coach Rudolph and just believing in the basics and getting back to square one of just playing football and getting down everything.”

The Clarkston (Mich.) product embraced the bumpy road, as head coach Marcus Freeman likes to call it, while Alt and Fisher, members of his 2021 recruiting class rose to success. On recruiting reputation alone, Spindler was expected to be an impact player for the Irish. Rivals ranked him as the No. 4 offensive guard and No. 68 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Spindler didn’t harbor jealousy for Alt and Fisher. He recognized that his trajectory wasn’t meant to be as sudden as theirs.

“Those guys are pretty damn good football players,” Spindler said. “That’s what you want to envision yourself doing. That’s how I envision myself. I want to be like these guys, but at the same time I want to be the next Rocco Spindler.

“Those guys lead the way. They’re the leaders of our group. They set the standard, and they play at a high level, as you guys can see. We want to either get to their level or even raise it. That’s been the standard for Notre Dame O-line for a while now.”

