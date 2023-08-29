Tracking Notre Dame football targets in updated Rivals250 for 2025 class
Half of Notre Dame’s 2025 class was represented in the latest edition of the Rival250 released by Rivals on Tuesday.
Four-star defensive tackle Davion Dixon, one of Notre Dame’s two commitments for 2025, dropped nine spots in the overall ranking to No. 221 as the No. 11 defensive tackle in the class. Four-star running back commit Justin Thurman remained outside the Rivals250.
More interestingly, the new Rivals250 offers a glimpse of what could be for Notre Dame if the Irish can convert some of their top targets into commitments. More than 30 recruits in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class already visited Notre Dame this year prior to starting their junior seasons in high school.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Notre Dame’s top quarterback target in the 2025 class, Deuce Knight, is now the highest-ranked 2025 recruit to visit the Irish this year. Knight jumped up 28 spots to No. 26 overall as the top dual-threat quarterback prospect. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who the Irish offered in July, dropped eight spots to No. 117 overall.
The Irish are serious contenders for three recruits who made their debuts in the new Rivals250: wide receiver Derek Meadows (No. 123), offensive tackle Rowan Byrne (No. 139) and safety Ethan Long (No. 159).
Notre Dame is also in good positions with wide receiver Talyn Taylor (No. 32), defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. (No. 61), linebacker Noah Mikhail (No. 84), offensive tackle Owen Strebig (No. 85), safety Ivan Taylor (No. 135), defensive end Gabe Kaminski (No. 189), running back Daniel Anderson (No. 171), cornerback Mark Zackery (No. 183) and tight end James Flanigan (No. 244).
Here’s a rundown of all the uncommitted 2025 Rival250 targets who have visited Notre Dame this year:
No. 26 | QB Deuce Knight (up 28 spots)
No. 32 | WR Talyn Taylor (down 6)
No. 50 | LB Madden Faraimo (down 5)
No. 58 | ATH Dorian Brew (down 6)
No. 61 | DE Christopher Burgess Jr. (up 94)
No. 83 | LB Anthony Sacca (down 9)
No. 84 | LB Noah Mikhail (down 8)
No. 85 | OL Owen Strebig (down 8)
No. 89 | CB Devin Williams (down 8)
No. 91 | CB Kevyn Humes (down 8)
No. 107| WR Daylan McCutcheon (down 8)
No. 109 | DE Nathaniel Marshall (up 48)
No. 113 | LB Trey McNutt (up 2)
No. 120 | LB Gavin Nix (down 25)
No. 123 | WR Derek Meadows (up from outside 250)
No. 125 | WR Quincy Porter (down 15)
No. 129 | OT Avery Gach (down 11)
No. 130 | TE Nate Roberts (down 11)
No. 135 | S Ivan Taylor (down 10)
No. 139 | OL Rowan Byrne (up from outside 250)
No. 150 | WR Taz Williams Jr. (down 15)
No. 159 | S Ethan Long (up from outside 250)
No. 171 | RB Daniel Anderson (down 12)
No. 183 | CB Mark Zackery (down 12)
No. 189 | DE Gabe Kaminski (down 8)
No. 191 | RB Marquise Davis (down 4)
No. 194 | LB Justin Hill (up 16)
No. 201 | LB Brett Clatterbaugh (down 10)
No. 205 | DE Julian Marks (down 10)
No. 225 | ATH Jordan Young (down 9)
No. 230 | LB Carlton Smith (down 8)
No. 244 | TE James Flanigan (down 2)
---------------------------------------------------------------
