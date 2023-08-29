Half of Notre Dame’s 2025 class was represented in the latest edition of the Rival250 released by Rivals on Tuesday.

Four-star defensive tackle Davion Dixon, one of Notre Dame’s two commitments for 2025, dropped nine spots in the overall ranking to No. 221 as the No. 11 defensive tackle in the class. Four-star running back commit Justin Thurman remained outside the Rivals250.

More interestingly, the new Rivals250 offers a glimpse of what could be for Notre Dame if the Irish can convert some of their top targets into commitments. More than 30 recruits in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class already visited Notre Dame this year prior to starting their junior seasons in high school.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS