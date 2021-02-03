BlueAndGold - National Signing Day 2.0 Show | Logan Diggs Announcement

National Signing Day 2.0 Show | Logan Diggs Announcement
The BlueandGold.com staff talks about Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class on National Signing Day and will bring you Louisiana running back Logan Diggs’ final decision.
MORE COVERAGE
Meet The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Class Of 2021 Signees
Decision Day: LSU Or Notre Dame For RB Logan Diggs?
Analysis: Notre Dame’s ‘Edge Work’ In Football Recruiting
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.