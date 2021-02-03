BlueAndGold - DE Aiden Gobaira Breaks Down Notre Dame Visit, Recruitment

The NCAA enacted a recruiting dead period, which does not allow schools to host recruits for visits, last March that is still in effect. However, prospective student-athletes can still make a trip to a school and walk around campus for a self-guided tour like any other person could. Chantilly (Va.) High class of 2022 defensive end Aiden Gobaira made his way to South Bend on Monday night with his mother and high school coach and left on Wednesday morning to head back to Virginia. “We got to walk around campus, went to the cathedral and golden dome and got a feel for where I could possibly be going to school,” Gobaira said. “I wanted to see the academics first before I hopefully come back here for an official and see the football aspect of the school. Watch the full interview with Gobaira by clicking play below.

“I loved the church. I’m not even a religious guy like that, but the church was so beautiful. Walking around the campus – it just felt so inviting. Seeing the people out and around – even though it was cold – you saw people running around. It was a great feel on campus.” Notre Dame offered Gobaira last May and is a school he’s been closely considering, but for him to take the next step in his interest in the Fighting Irish, he wanted to get on campus to get his own feel for it. It’s safe to say he left campus impressed. “I was able to learn that Notre Dame’s campus is a great fit for me,” Gobaira said. “It’s a great place to live. It’s a great academic program and can set me up really well in the future.” Gobaira wasn’t able to see the Irish staff while on campus due to the dead period, but Gobaira has had plenty of phone, video chat and text message conversations with them recently. The addition of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has given the Irish a big boost in its pursuit of Gobaira as well. “I love Coach Freeman,” he said. “I’ve talked to him on the phone a couple of times and had some FaceTime calls with him. He’s a really energetic coach who really seems like he knows what he’s doing. I can’t wait to keep talking to him in the future. He’s a great coach.” Defensive line coach Mike Elston was the coach from Notre Dame who offered Gobaira last year, and they’ve built a close connection.

“Coach Elston is also a great coach,” Gobaira added. “I’ve been on the phone with him since May; we’ve built a pretty good relationship. I’ve heard about all of the defensive linemen he’s developed. He’s a good, hands-on [teacher] and develops players for the League.” Gobaira hasn’t publicly narrowed down his recruitment, but it’s shaping up to be a Notre Dame vs. Penn State battle. He visited State College last September and has been considered a Nittany Lions’ lean for a while, but the Irish may have taken the lead. “Right now, we’re going to get home and think about this,” Gobaira said regarding what’s next in his recruiting process. “We’ll think about where else I could possibly visit ... We’re going to think on the ride home and have a good plan in place.” Virginia did not have high school sports last fall but is set to have a spring season. Gobaira’s first high school practice is on Thursday. He’s made great strides from his sophomore season back in 2019 and is looking forward to showing off his skill set. “I was 195 pounds soaking wet, just trying to bend, dip and avoid,” said Gobaira, who checks in at 6-6, 230 pounds. “Now, I’m able faster, stronger and am able to take on blocks and lay the boom a little bit harder.” Rivals ranks Gobiara as the nation’s No. 26 weak side defensive end and No. 16 prospect in the state of Virginia.