In the college football landscape, Notre Dame has had one of the best-kept lawns the past four seasons with a 43-8 record, two College Football Playoff appearances, and not finishing lower than 12th in the AP poll. The problem is the grass remains greener at the “Big Three” comprised of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State — especially when it comes to the edge work.

Four-star Philip Riley is the highest rated cornerback among the seven Notre Dame has signed the past two years. (Rivals.com)

The “edge” refers to game-breaking wide receivers on offense and those most able to hold them in check defensively, the cover corners. That’s where there is particularly huge separation between the Irish and Big Three (as we shall see later in this feature). Along with finding/developing a transcendent quarterback, those are the two positions 12th-year head coach Brian Kelly has hinted at the past several years that have most prevented the Fighting Irish from bridging the chasm that exists between the Big Three and the rest of college football. Notre Dame has been attempting to rectify that in the past two recruiting cycles, Last year with Jordan Johnson, the staff signed its first five-star receiver in 12 years, or since Michael Floyd in 2008. Joining him were three-star prospects Jay Brunelle and Xavier Watts. Unlike Floyd, though, who caught a school record 48 passes as a freshman, Johnson had only 26 snaps. This year, next to the offensive line, the single strongest position group recruited by the Fighting Irish staff was wide receiver. On paper, the trio of Lorenzo Styles Jr., (No. 51 national recruit by Rivals), Deion Colzie (No. 144) and four-star Jayden Thomas is the highest ranked since 2016, when the Irish inked the quartet of Javon McKinley (No. 59 player nationally by Rivals), Chase Claypool (No. 109) and three-star Kevin Stepherson — who actually ended up with the best freshman season by a Kelly receiver among anyone in his 11 seasons at Notre Dame before getting dismissed from school as a sophomore. Claypool developed into a second-round pick who excelled this past season as an NFL rookie, while McKinley became a late bloomer in his fifth season (2020) that will give him at least a chance to get drafted. Meanwhile at cornerback, Notre Dame signed a quartet in Ryan Barnes, JoJo Johnson, Philip Riley and Chance Tucker. Per our research, this is the first time since 1990 the Irish signed four projected corners in one recruiting haul. The harvest from 31 years ago included Tom Carter, Willie Clark, Greg Lane and Marvin Robinson.

Restocking Receiver

Not having enough at receiver and cornerback showed up again in 2020 when graduate transfers Ben Skowronek (Northwestern) and Nick McCloud (North Carolina State) had to take on starting roles at receiver and boundary cornerback, respectively, as stop-gap, one-year solutions to fill the voids there. Neither was necessarily a top pro prospect, but both were highly valuable additions at positions of need. Notre Dame did sign a five-man receiver group in 2018, led by top-100 selection Kevin Austin and fellow four-star prospects Micah Jones and Braden Lenzy. Unfortunately, through three years there have been setbacks galore. Austin has five career catches because of a 2019 suspension and foot surgery 2020. Speedster Lenzy has had numerous health setbacks, could not quite shake a hamstring issue last year and ended up with only seven catches. Jones has yet to catch a pass, although he did graduate in three years. The other two in the class, Joe Wilkins Jr., and Lawrence Keys III, finished with seven and five receptions, respectively. Maybe they will be late-bloomers like McKinley in 2020. If not, the opportunities for Styles, Colzie and Thomas to see action are realistic, especially with Styles an early entrant this February. Still, the history under Kelly shows that freshman wide receivers generally will have to bide their time. The two exceptions were T.J. Jones in his first season (2010) and Stepherson during the 4-8 debacle in 2016. Jones snared 23 passes for 306 yards and three scores in that debut campaign, while Stepherson had 25 catches for 462 yards (18.5 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. Otherwise: • Four-star DaVaris Daniels (2011) and future third-round pick Miles Boykin (2015) red-shirted as freshmen. So did all three freshman receiver recruits this past season, most notably Johnson. • Four-star DaVonte Neal (2012) — the nation’s No. 8 overall prospect per ESPN — caught one pass as a freshman for minus-5 yards before transferring to Arizona, where he was switched to defense. • In 2013 the Irish signed four-star figures Will Fuller and Corey Robinson. Fuller caught six passes as a freshman and Robinson nine. • In 2015 freshman four-star Equanimeous St. Brown snared one pass while Boykin red-shirted. • In 2016, future second-round selection Claypool played sparingly while snaring five passes. • In 2018, top-100 recruit Austin caught four passes as a rookie prior to his setbacks in 2019 and 2020. Impact at wideout — be it from the veterans or youth — will be mandatory for Notre Dame to vie for another playoff bid.

Corner Concerns

For the second year in a row, cornerback probably will be ranked the top position of concern both from an experience and star-rating standpoint. All three Notre Dame cornerbacks signed last year — Ramon Henderson, Clarence Lewis and Caleb Offord — were classified as three-star, developmental prospects, which is why Lewis emerging as a starter was one of the top surprises of 2020. However, that also spoke to the problems at corner, which is why McCloud had to be brought in as a grad transfer, while 2019 starter TaRiq Bracy, recruited as an “athlete” in 2018, appeared to lose some confidence while Lewis ascended. This year the four who inked as corners are led by Riley — the first four-star corner signed by Notre Dame since 2016 with Julian Love and Troy Pride Jr., both of whom became-fourth-round picks (although Love moved to safety in the NFL). Out of seven cornerbacks from the last two classes, at least one or two others will need to step to the forefront to complement Lewis in the years to come, specifically when both Clemson and Ohio State are on the 2022-23 regular season slates. Otherwise, the grass will remain greener among college football’s top tier.

Defining ‘The Gap’