 Decision Day: LSU Tigers Or Notre Dame Fighting Irish For Running Back Logan Diggs?
Decision Day: LSU Or Notre Dame For RB Logan Diggs?

Previewing the upcoming announcement by Logan Diggs.
Previewing the upcoming announcement by Logan Diggs.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
It's decision day for Metairie (La.) Rummel class of 2021 running back Logan Diggs. He's been committed to Notre Dame since last summer but has been considering a flip to LSU.

After Diggs' announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.com for extensive coverage.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 3
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Location: Archbishop Rummel High School (Metairie, La.)
Watch: Diggs' Instagram Page
Finalists: LSU, Notre Dame
Discussion: Rockne's Roundtable
Final Prediction: Click here

DIGGS ON FINALISTS

LSU: "At the end of the day, LSU is LSU. As a kid you grow up dreaming about playing for LSU. It's been a big dream of mine since I was kid. To see how they produce athletes and how they get to the next level easily because it's the SEC -- a lot of people get drafted from there." (via Fox 8 New Orleans)

Notre Dame: “He has great experience,” Diggs said of running backs coach Lance Taylor. “He coached Christian McCaffrey and coached in the NFL and college football. That was really big for me, knowing that he coached McCaffrey.

“Of course, I love the academics, plus the tradition and how they’re family oriented. The connections there are deeper than football.”

RUMMEL HEAD COACH NICHOLAS MONICA ON DIGGS

“He’s a complete back. He’s as versatile as they come with his ability to be a power runner but also make you miss in space, and his pass-catching abilities are pretty impressive for a running back as well. He takes pride in his pass protection and that’s pretty impressive as well.

“With how versatile he is, it allows us to split him out. We had a senior running back last year who was also a capable back, and we were able to put both of those guys on the field at the same time because Logan could do so much. You can’t do that with all backs, but he can do it all.

“He’s a great kid, 3.4 GPA student, relatively quiet. He’s well liked on our campus, not just by his teammates but by other students and faculty members.”

Lucky Charms: Final Prediction On RB Logan Diggs

National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Recruiting buzz from the South on National Signing Day Eve

NSD 2021: Four prospects who may flip this week

