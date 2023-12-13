Irish teammates, junior running back Audric Estimé and nose guard Howard Cross III , were each named to the second team by TSN.

On Thursday, they have a chance to reach another level in Notre Dame's rich football history — unanimous All-American. That after both were named to The Sporting News All-America team on Wednesday.

There is a plethora of All-America teams that have been released since the end of the regular season, but the five that count toward consensus and unanimous All-America hours are the teams named by the Walter Camp Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, the Associated Press, The Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association.

The fifth and final of those teams — from the AFCA — is set to be released Thursday at 11 a.m. EST. Players who have been named to the first team of all five organizations' All-America squads become unanimous All-Americans. Those with three or more clinch consensus stats.

Alt. who announced Thursday he is declaring for the NFL Draft and opting out of Notre Dame's Sun Bowl matchup, and Watts, after Thursday, are 4-for-4.

Notre Dame's last unanimous All-American was linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2020. There have been a total of five in the 2000s. Watts would be the first-ever Irish safety to earn unanimous honors if he can garner the final honor. Alt would be the second offensive tackle, joining Aaron Taylor (1993) since two-platoon football became permanent in 1965.

Notre Dame has had 30 individuals and 34 unanimous All-Americans in football in its history, with four players earning the distinction twice — Frank Carideo (1929-30), Johnny Lujack (1946-47), John Lattner (1952-53) and Ross Browner (1976-77).

THE SPORTING NEWS ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

First-team offense

QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR: Rome Odunze, Washington

WR: Malik Nabers, LSU

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

T: Olu Fashanu, Penn State

G: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

G: Zak Zinter, Michigan

T: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

First-team defense

DL: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

DL: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

DL: Jonah Elliss, Utah

EDGE: Dallas Turner, Alabama

EDGE: Laiatu Latu, UCLA

LB: Payton Wilson, NC State

LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

CB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

S: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

DB: Mike Sainristil, Michigan

ATH: Travis Hunter, Colorado

First-team specialists

K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

PR: Zachariah Branch, USC

KR: Barion Brown, Kentucky

Second-team offense

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Washington

RB: Audric Estime, Notre Dame

RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

WR: Troy Franklin, Oregon

WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

TE: Dallin Holker, Colorado State

OL: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

OL: Christian Haynes, UConn

OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

OL: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

OL: JC Latham, Alabama

Second-team defense

DL: Byron Murphy II, Texas

DL: Mason Graham, Michigan

DL: Howard Cross III, Notre Dame

EDGE: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

EDGE: Jalen Green, James Madison

LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

CB: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

CB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

S: Caleb Downs, Alabama

S: Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama

ATH: Sione Vaki, Utah

Second-team specialists

K: Will Reichard, Alabama

P: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

PR: Xavier Worthy, Texas

KR: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech