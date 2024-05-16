Burke Chebuhar started his college athletics career intending to play basketball at Division III Bowdoin College in 2020. After what would have been his freshman season was canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Trebuhar transferred to Lehigh as a walk-on. Chebuhar has one more transfer planned to finish his college career. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward announced Thursday on Instagram his commitment to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer. Chebuhar made his pledge following a campus visit last Friday. That's the same day Notre Dame hosted Monmouth forward transfer Nikita Konstantynovskyi, who announced his commitment to the Irish on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement