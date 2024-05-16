Lehigh forward Burke Chebuhar commits to transfer to Notre Dame MBB
Burke Chebuhar started his college athletics career intending to play basketball at Division III Bowdoin College in 2020. After what would have been his freshman season was canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Trebuhar transferred to Lehigh as a walk-on.
Chebuhar has one more transfer planned to finish his college career. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward announced Thursday on Instagram his commitment to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer.
Chebuhar made his pledge following a campus visit last Friday. That's the same day Notre Dame hosted Monmouth forward transfer Nikita Konstantynovskyi, who announced his commitment to the Irish on Tuesday.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
More Content
► Forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi commits to transfer to Notre Dame MBB
► Notre Dame MBB adds Princeton guard Matt Allocco from the transfer portal
► Notre Dame MBB signee Cole Certa joins Sir Mohammed in Rivals150
► FB: Submitting three FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame
► MLAX: Return from two ACL tears drives Notre Dame's Jake Taylor in title run
---------------------------------------------------------------
Chebuhar played a total of 41 minutes across 22 games his first two seasons at Lehigh. But he emerged last season to average 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game with 22 starts in 32 games. Chebuhar finished second on the team in rebounding and fourth in scoring.
Chebuhar shot 46.2% from the field last season for Lehigh (14-18), which finished the regular season in sixth place on the Patriot League. He hit 27 of his 84 3-point attempts (32.1%) and shot 76.7% from the free-throw line.
The late bloomer made his first career start on Dec. 30 against Marist and played the rest of the season in the starting lineup. He averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a starter.
Chebuhar became a bigger part of the offense when he hit 20 points for the first time against Holy Cross in a 78-72 victory on Jan. 27. In the final 14 games of the season, he scored double-digit points eight times and 20-plus points three times.
The addition of Chebuhar should end Notre Dame's offseason roster shuffling. With three grad transfer commitments — Princeton guard Matt Allocco, Konstantynovskyi and Chebuhar — and three incoming freshmen — four-star guards Sir Mohammed and Cole Certa and three-star forward Garrett Sundra — the Irish are projected to be at the NCAA maximum of 13 scholarship players on the 2024-25 roster.
That's assuming star guard Markus Burton, who declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft but did not get invited to the NBA Draft Combine, will pull himself out of the draft pool before May 30 to retain his NCAA eligibility.
Notre Dame lost three scholarship transfers this offseason: forwards Carey Booth (Illinois) and Matt Zona (Fordham) and guard Alex Wade (TBD). Senior guard Tony Sanders Jr. won't be returning following his graduation this month either.
|Player
|Position
|Height, Weight
|Class
|
Guard
|
6-4, 197
|
Grad Senior
|
Forward
|
6-8, 230
|
Grad Senior
|
Forward
|
6-10, 245
|
Grad Senior
|
Guard
|
6-7, 204
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
6-4, 210
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
6-9, 208
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
6-10, 254
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
5-11, 166
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
6-4, 189
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
6-3, 189
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
6-6, 175
|
Freshman
|
Guard
|
6-6, 200
|
Freshman
|
Forward
|
6-10, 200
|
Freshman
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports