A little more than 24 hours before Notre Dame put single-game tickets for its six 2024 home football games up for sale, it added an important detail Wednesday afternoon about those games. Kickoff times. And a bit of a streaming bomb as well. A higher-profile game will stream exclusively on Peacock this season — a 3:30 p.m. EDT matchup with Louisville on Sept. 28. The Cardinals upended the Irish last season in Louisville, 33-20. Every other 2024 Irish home game and its Nov. 23 Shamrock Series matchup with Army at Yankee Stadium in New Work will simulcast on NBC and Peacock. Four other home games are also set for 3:30 ET kick times — Northern Illinois (Sept. 7), Miami of Ohio (Sept. 21), Stanford (Oct. 12) and Virginia (Nov. 16).



That means Notre Dame will have only one night game at home this season — Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 9 — for the first time since 2019 and for only the second time since 2015. The Army matchup in The Bronx is also a night game (7 p.m.) This will be the fourth year in which Notre Dame and NBC have designated an Irish home game for an exclusive stream on Peacock. Previously, it’s been Toledo in 2021, UNLV in 2022 and Central Michigan in 2023. Kickoffs for two of Notre Dame’s road games had been previously announced — the season opener at Texas A&M on Aug. 31 (7:30 ET; ABC) and Sept. 14 at Purdue (3:30 ET; CBS). The Irish went 10-3 last season, capping the year with a 40-8 rout of Oregon State in the Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 29. Tickets for the six Notre Dame home games go on sale Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT (tickets@nd.edu and 574-631-7356).



