Three of Notre Dame’s six home games are scheduled for September, with the Sept. 7 home opener with Northern Illinois following the Aug. 31 season opener at Texas A&M. Home games with Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 21 and Louisville on Sept. 28 are later in the month.

What has yet to be revealed are the exact prices and kickoff times for those six games.

Notre Dame has announced that single-game tickets for all six Irish football home games will go on sale to the public next Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT ( tickets@nd.edu and 574-631-7356).

The Irish host Stanford on Oct. 12, Florida State on Nov. 9, and Virginia on Nov. 16.

It will be the first meeting between the Irish and Northern Illinois, a Mid-American Conference team that went 7-6 overall last season. Former ND assistant coach Chuck Martin brings the MAC champion Miami RedHawks to South Bend on the heels of an 11-3 season in 2023. It will be the third all-time meeting, with Notre Dame winning the first two.

Louisville (10-4 in 2023) and ND will be meeting for the fifth time, with the Cardinals tying the series at 2-2 last October with a 33-20 victory in Louisville, Ky. The Irish then will play Stanford for the 38th time, but first with the former Pac-12 member playing under the ACC banner.

The Irish lead that series, 23-14 after pummeling the Cardinal on the road last November, 56-23. Stanford finished 3-9 in 2023.

Florida State (13-1 in 2023) is coming off an ACC championship and scheduled to meet ND for the 12th time. The most recent meeting in a series that FSU leads (6-5) came in Tallahassee in Brian Kelly’s final season as Irish head coach (2021).

Virginia will be Notre Dame’s Senior Day opponent. The Irish lead that series 4-0, with the most recent game being in 2021 on the road.

The Irish finished 10-3 last season in Marcus Freeman’s second year as head coach.